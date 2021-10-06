How long have Charlotte Flair and Andrade been together?

Charlotte Flair and Andrade are considered one of wrestling's "power couples" in 2021. While both were WWE superstars and met during their time with the pro wrestling/sports entertainment juggernaut, they now belong to two different promotions.

Charlotte Flair and Andrade met during a WWE UK tour, and they began dating in early 2019. A year later on January 1st, 2020, Charlotte Flair and Andrade announced their engagement together.

While Andrade is no longer in WWE, he revealed that it was Charlotte Flair who encouraged him to spread his wings and take a chance outside of the company. He requested his release from the company and it was granted to him.

Charlotte Flair, meanwhile, has had continuous championship success, and six years after her first Divas Championship victory on the main roster, the title wins have only continued to flow in for her.

Andrade didn't have the same level of success in WWE and was highly regarded as one of the most underutilized superstars on the roster. Charlotte Flair told TV Insider that she pitched the idea of working with Andrade on-screen in WWE:

"I’ve actually pitched that. I would be very much open to that. I’ve done a lot in my career, but nobody has seen me in an on-cam relationship, or in that light. I can come across cold on TV."

Who was responsible for Charlotte Flair and Andrade getting together?

Speaking to Hugo Savinovich of Lucha Libre Online, Andrade revealed that it was Good Brother Karl Anderson who introduced him to Charlotte Flair. It was during WWE's tour of UK and he was called by Anderson to catering.

Andrade admitted that he was surprised to learn it was Charlotte Flair, and even found her a bit intimidating at first. However, she supposedly came off as a more timid person, and nothing like the more arrogant persona she portrays so well on TV:

Also Read

MICRO THE MAIN MAN @MicromanFever Andrade quickly went through who it could possibly be and had no idea. He got there and Karl introduced Charlotte (Ashley) "It's her?" He wasn't sure about it since they both worked there and was a little intimidated. He also noted people around that worked there were watching Andrade quickly went through who it could possibly be and had no idea. He got there and Karl introduced Charlotte (Ashley) "It's her?" He wasn't sure about it since they both worked there and was a little intimidated. He also noted people around that worked there were watching

Andrade said they kept their relationship under wraps, but everyone seemed to have found out around WrestleMania 35 weekend. However, he had a lot of support from those around him and stated that the ones who didn't like it weren't important anyway.

Dutch Mantell isn't a fan of Charlotte Flair's promo delivery. Find out why here!

Edited by Daniel Wood