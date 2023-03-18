How long has Gunther held the Intercontinental Championship? Ranking among top title reigns explored

WWE Superstar Gunther is one of the most dominant Intercontinental Champions in the title's 40-year-old history. The Ring General has gained huge popularity due to his hard-hitting action after being on the main roster for over a year. He is now fast approaching the 300-day mark of reigning with the IC Title.

The longest-reigning NXT UK Champion (870 days) took his dominance to the next level when he debuted on the main roster in April 2022. It was clear that WWE had big plans for the powerhouse as he got involved in the title proceedings. Approximately two months after his main roster debut, Gunther dethroned Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship.

As of the March 17 episode of WWE SmackDown, Gunther has held the Intercontinental Championship for 280 days. He has surpassed The Rock's reign from 1997 (265 days) and the 2003 reign of Randy Orton (210 days). The Ring General is on par with 'Mr. Perfect' Curt Henning's reign in 1990. The Intercontinental Champion has defeated popular names such as Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura, Braun Strowman, and Rey Mysterio during his title reign.

However, The Ring General has a mountain to climb in a bid to surpass Honky Tonk Man's record for the longest reign with the Intercontinental Championship (454 days). The legend's achievement is followed by other significant reigns by legends such as Pedro Morales (425 days) and Randy Savage (414 days).

By the time WrestleMania 39 rolls out, The Ring General would be champion for 295 days. Time will tell if he will continue his impressive reign as the champion at the Show of Shows and complete a year with the gold around his waist.

Gunther will defend his Intercontinental Championship going against two top superstars at WrestleMania 39

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre battled for a chance at the Intercontinental Championship. At the end of the bout, both McIntyre and Sheamus lay flat on the mat after suffering finishers from the other. The match ended in a DQ after Imperium interfered.

The Ring General, Giovanni Vinci, and Ludwig Kaiser took out both contenders to make a statement ahead of WrestleMania 39. Later, Adam Pearce announced that The Ring General will face Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in a Triple Threat Match at 'Mania due to the inconclusive finish tonight.

The Austrian has defeated McIntyre and Sheamus before. However, given the magnitude of the match at The Grandest Stage of Them All, the champ could be under immense pressure.

