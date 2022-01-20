"The Nature Boy" Ric Flair is one of the most decorated pro-wrestlers of all time. Some consider him to be the greatest due to his astonishing achievements and in-ring longevity.

Flair has done it all and seen it all. He's traveled the world to create moments that will last a lifetime in the world of pro-wrestling.

His career began in 1972 after he was trained by the legendary Verne Gagne. He began performing for the American Wrestling Association before truly finding himself in 1974 working under promoter Jim Crockett. Over the next few years, Flair established himself as "The Nature Boy."

Tragedy struck in 1975 when Flair was involved in a plane crash, but he miraculously survived. It did alter the way Ric performed in the ring but didn't stop him from cementing his legacy as one of the all-time greats.

He went on to win the NWA World Heavyweight Championship ten times, the WCW World Heavyweight Championship seven times, and had a handful of Match of the Year awards by Pro Wrestling Illustrated.

In 1991, Flair signed with Vince McMahon's WWE and entered the 1992 Royal Rumble Match. The vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship was on the line. "The Nature Boy" captured the title, outlasting 29 other WWE Superstars.

So how long was Ric Flair in the 1992 Royal Rumble Match?

Ric Flair entered the 1992 Royal Rumble as the #3 entrant and lasted 1:00:02 in the match. At the time, this was a record for the longest time spent in the match but was broken the following year by Bob Backlund.

Flair told Sky Sports in 2019 that winning the 1992 Royal Rumble Match was life-changing for him:

What made it special was, number one – I didn't know I was going to win it. Number two, I had just left Atlanta (WCW) with no self-confidence, I just couldn't figure out how Jim Herd couldn't see who I was, he didn't understand. I went from Atlanta to Albany, New York and my life changed in one day. Literally one day, that's the truth. (H/T - Sky Sports)

Did Ric Flair win the Royal Rumble match just once?

Ric Flair won the Royal Rumble just once in his career in 1992. He eliminated Sid Justice to win the prestigious match.

He competed in the Royal Rumble Match the following year as the #1 entrant but was eliminated early on by Mr. Perfect. He wouldn't enter the Rumble again until 2005, which saw his Evolution teammate Batista win the match overall.

His last appearance in the over-the-top-rope battle came in 2007, once again as entrant #1, but was ultimately thrown out of the ring by Edge and Kenny Dykstra.

