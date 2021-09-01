How long was CM Punk the WWE Champion?

.CM Punk had two runs as WWE Champion during his time with Vince McMahon's company. While the first ended in 28 days, the second one was a legendary 434-day reign. So, in total, he was WWE Champion for 462 days.

Punk has been a multi-time World Champion during his WWE run. His first major title reign kicked off with an ECW Championship victory over John Morrison.

Winning consecutive Money in the Bank matches allowed the Straight Edge Superstar to add the tag of World Heavyweight Champion to his resume.

Punk's first WWE Championship reign started on July 17, 2011, when he defeated John Cena in a highly acclaimed match to win the Title at that year's Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

The reign would only last 28 days, with Alberto Del Rio cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Punk to win the title at SummerSlam.

To celebrate CM Punk Returning to Wrestling I'm rewatching all my Favorite Punk Matches starting with of course MITB 2011 Cena vs Punk for the WWE Title👍🏻👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/BklWV8U2rn — Korey Beaty (@beatykorey1) August 30, 2021

While it might have seemed like the end of CM Punk's time in the main event scene, that wasn't the case.

The Straight Edge Superstar would reclaim his WWE Championship from Del Rio at Survivor Series the same year, kicking off his legendary 434-day reign with the championship.

His iconic run concluded when The Rock defeated him to win the title at Royal Rumble 2013. This made Punk one of the longest-reigning WWE Champions in the company's history, with a total of 462 days across two title reigns.

CM Punk is back to pro wrestling under the AEW banner

Punk made his magnificent return to pro-wrestling on the second-ever edition of AEW Rampage on August 20, 2021. The former WWE Champion delivered an emotional promo to his hometown crowd before issuing a challenge to Darby Allin.

The match has now been made official for AEW's All Out PPV. The event will air live from the Now Arena on September 5, 2021.

Here's what AEW President Tony Khan had to say about convincing Punk to return to pro-wrestling:

"A few years ago, it just wasn't the right time and I think CM Punk wanted to see how this thing went. He wasn't ready to go back to wresting, especially not for a start-up company, and now we're long past the start-up phase." Khan continued, "It's been really successful, we signed a big TV extension and I think once we got the extension and it looked like we'll be in place for a while it made the company look a lot more like a stable option for CM Punk. But it was during the pandemic really, we stayed in touch."

