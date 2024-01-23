How long will Seth Rollins be out of in-ring action in WWE? Details on WrestleMania status and more

On last week's episode of RAW, Seth Rollins defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Jinder Mahal. While Rollins won the match and continued his reign as champion, he experienced tough luck as he suffered an injury during the match.

On RAW's latest edition, The Visionary spoke in detail about his injury and about how long he would stay away from in-ring action. During his promo, Rollins said that MRI reports revealed he faced a grade two MCL tear, along with a partially torn meniscus.

The World Heavyweight Champion further added that after surgery, he would stay away from in-ring competition for three to four months. However, Rollins believes his injury and treatment won't stop him from defending his World Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Expand Tweet

In his promo, Seth Rollins further added that he does not care what the doctors say and would walk out of WrestleMania 40 as a champion. With the Premium Live Event set to take place on April 6 and 7, it will be interesting to see if Rollins is able to fully recover.

Wrestling veteran recently said he does not want to see Seth Rollins defend against RAW star

At WrestleMania 40, many believe Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk. While this potential match has led to excitement among the WWE Universe, there are a certain few who believe Rollins will defend his title against Cody Rhodes instead.

This speculation has received mixed reactions from fans. While there are some willing to see Rollins and Rhodes square off, there are others who don't want to see it again. One man who belongs to the latter category is former WWE Superstar Bully Ray.

During a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Ray was asked if Cody Rhodes must face Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins. Ray answered this question by saying:

"I don't wanna see Seth-Cody 4," Bully Ray said.

While Rollins vs. Rhodes would be a little repetitive to watch, the chances of it happening are real. The reason why it could happen can be attributed to The Rock teasing a match against Roman Reigns. Hence, if Reigns vs. Rock takes place, then Rollins vs. Rhodes is a possibility.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.