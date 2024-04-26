How long have WWE stars Sarah Rowe (aka Valhalla) and Erik been together? Timeline of their relationship and more

Sarah Rowe and Erik of The Viking Raiders are one of the most adored WWE couples at the moment. The pro wrestling business has showcased several on-screen romances to fans for certain storylines to prosper. However, stars often fall in love with each other for real, as happened with the couple in question. So, how long have these two stablemates been together and what were the events that followed in their relationship's timeline?

Sarah Rowe, who goes by the ring name Valhalla, made her WWE debut in November 2014. During this time, Erik, whose real name is Raymond Rowe, was not a part of World Wrestling Entertainment and was performing in Ring of Honor. However, before Erik was a part of the Stamford-based promotion, he began dating Sarah and the couple later got engaged in 2017. Shortly after, in January 2018, Erik made his way to WWE as well.

Sarah Rowe and Erik later got married, where they exchanged wedding vows in a Viking-themed ceremony. The couple accepted each other as life partners on December 21, 2018, and continued to thrive in WWE. A little more than two years later, the pair was blessed with a son, on February 9, 2021, and they named him Raymond Cash Rowe.

Several fans recently got very disappointed when they did not see the name of Sarah Rowe in the list of eligible participants for the upcoming WWE Draft. However, Valhalla recently shared a new post on Instagram, revealing that she was going to give birth to another baby soon.

When Sarah Rowe (aka Valhalla) wrote a children’s book

Expand Tweet

Sarah Rowe, also known as Valhalla, wrote a fun book for children. The book, titled "From the Farm, to Our Table" is a story centered on Leo and Finlay, two twins who start to learn about where their food comes from. The book was released on April 2, 2024.

Interestingly, Rowe said that her son, Raymond Cash Rowe, had been a major motivation in the writing of her new book. Valhalla also revealed that she got the idea to write a book of her own because none of the market alternatives seemed to be working for her son. Now, with a second child to soon join their family, Rowe may consider writing another book.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback