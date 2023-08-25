How many brothers did Bray Wyatt have? All you need to know about his siblings

Bray Wyatt was part of one of wrestling's royal families, the Rotundas. He followed the footsteps of his grandfather, Robert Deroy Windham, and father, Mike Rontunda, into the wrestling business. However, he was not the only third-generation wrestler from the family.

The Eater of Worlds has one brother and one sister. His brother, Taylor Michael Rotunda, is well-known in the wrestling business as he wrestled in the WWE, Bo Dallas. The latter began wrestling in 2008 at FCW, joined NXT in 2012, and made his main roster debut in 2014. He later became a part of The Social Outcasts with Heath Slater, Curtis Axel, and Adam Rose.

Dallas was also part of The Miztourage and formed The B-Team with Curtis Axel. Bo and Axel later went on to capture the RAW Tag Team Championship at Extreme Rules 2018 by defeating his real-life brother Bray Wyatt, who was teaming up with Matt Hardy at that time.

The 33-year-old is also a former NXT Champion and was released in 2021. While Dallas and Wyatt were in the spotlight, their sister, Mika Rotunda, did not. She is a mother and works as a Tampa Bay Real Estate Realtor.

Mika, Bray, and Taylor are the children of WWE legend Mike Rotunda, who went by Irwin R. Schyster (IRS) and V.K. Wallstreet. The trio are also the grandchildren of wrestling legend Blackjack Mulligan.

Bray Wyatt shared his final moments in WWE with his brother

The wrestling world was shaken up today after learning about the sudden passing of The Eater of Worlds. The star has been absent since earlier this year with an undisclosed health issue. However, it's fortunate that he spent some of his final moments in the ring with some special people.

The former Universal Champion returned to the Stamford-based promotion in 2022 with a masked character named Uncle Howdy. Although not confirmed, it is believed that the person underneath it was Bo Dallas.

The final time Bray Wyatt was on WWE TV was on the February 17, 2023, episode of SmackDown in Montreal, Canada. He and Uncle Howdy took out Hit Row, which earned them a "Thank You, Bray" chant from the crowd. Wyatt then proceeded to call out Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley.

Bray Wyatt shockingly passed away

Chief Content Officer Triple H shared the heavy news about Windham Rotunda's passing on his Twitter account. Fans and professionals were quick to send their tributes to the WWE star and the person behind it.

The former Universal Champion reportedly passed away on August 24, 2023, due to a heart attack. It was also revealed that Wyatt got COVID-19 earlier this year, aggravating his heart issues.

Bray Wyatt was one of the greatest minds in wrestling, but he was also a father, fiance, and much more. He has surely left a legacy difficult to forget.

