How many championships has Brie Bella won in WWE?

Brie Bella is one of the most popular WWE superstars of all time. She and her sister Nikki Bella lit up the wrestling world as The Bella Twins and went on to become one of the reasons for the rise of women's wrestling.

Brie did her bit by going full Brie Mode. During her 10+ years as a WWE Superstar, she took on many storylines and wrestled in many matches. Taking a look at her resume, one can see some huge wins and accomplishments there. She has cemented her status as one of the most influential female athletes in the industry's history.

Now that she is happily retired, fans will fondly remember her career and the championships she won. If you want to know how many titles Daniel Bryan's better half held during her WWE stint, read on to find out.

Brie Bella reached the pinnacle of her wrestling when she won the Divas Championship in 2011. It would be the only championship she held in WWE, doing so for just that reign. However, she is also a three-time Slammy Award winner and is a WWE Hall of Famer, having been inducted in 2020 along with her sister Nikki Bella.

Brie Bella's thoughts on her last WWE in-ring appearance

Brie Bella is one of the most popular and influential female superstars in the modern WWE era. She left her mark on the industry and forged a career that up-and-coming wrestlers could study and use as inspiration.

Brie's last in-ring appearance came at the 2022 Royal Rumble premium live event, where she entered the Women's Royal Rumble match. She described the reaction she generated as electrifying, especially the 'Yes!' chants that she was serenaded by.

"When I started to hear people say 'YES!' because I ran in, I think I nailed Natalya and I nailed Michelle. I started to hear the fans chanting 'YES!' and in my head I'm like, you know what, I'm going to go with this. I was going to go into my Brie Mode, I'm like nah I'm going to go with the 'YES!' chant because, the one thing about my husband I'll say, is he has a huge presence and when I hear the 'YES!' chant, I immediately think of him, and it made me just feel him in that moment." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Brie is currently retired and enjoying life. However, you can bet that if she gets a call from WWE, she will be answering it and making a comeback.

