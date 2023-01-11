How many children does former WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon have?

Stephanie McMahon's various ventures throughout the years have certainly presented her as a good role model for her children. Still, the same could be said for her equally famous spouse, Triple H.

The youngest child of Vince McMahon has played a vital role in the Stamford-based promotion. She began working in the company in various backstage roles, like a model for their merchandise department, account executive, and more. She was promoted to Executive Vice President in 2007, Chief Brand Officer in 2013, and finally, as the company's Chairwoman and Co-CEO alongside Nick Khan in 2022.

Aside from corporate roles, she also spent some time as an on-screen talent for the company. She spent some time as the SmackDown General Manager, and even won the Women's Championship. During her time as an on-screen performer, she also met her current husband and Hall of Famer, Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

Stephanie McMahon and Triple H tied the knot in 2003 and have three daughters. Their oldest, Aurora Rose, was born in 2006 and is currently 16 years old. She was followed by Murphy Claire in 2008, now aged 14 years old. Vaughn Evelyn is the youngest of the WWE power couple, currently aged 12, and was born in 2010.

After news of Vince McMahon's return to WWE's Board of Directors and Executive Chairman, the youngest McMahon announced her departure from the company, making Nick Khan the sole CEO of the company.

One of Stephanie McMahon and Triple H's children has seemingly already begun her training

The McMahon family has a long history with wrestling, both as an on-screen talent and for corporate roles. From the looks of it, the eldest daughter of the 46-year-old may also be seen in WWE in the future.

In a past interview, Stephanie McMahon shared that Aurora Rose previously wanted to become a boss, just like her grandfather, and is even training already in the ring. Steph's youngest, Vaughn Evelyn, is also interested but is more focused on her character.

"Our oldest said when she was eight years old 'Momma, I don't want your job. Daddy, I don't want your job. I want Pop's (Vince McMahon) job.' So, just like her grandfather, she wants to be the boss so we'll see what happens with my oldest daughter who has already started training in the ring. My youngest daughter is also very interested but she is all about the personality."

It will be interesting to see if any of Stephanie McMahon and Triple H's daughters will follow in their footsteps and find themselves working in the family business.

