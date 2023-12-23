How many children does Rikishi have? Details on his kin beyond the ring

Rikishi is a proud member of the legendary Anoa'i family of Samoan wrestlers. He joined WWE as a tag team specialist, before transitioning to a solo superstar during the Attitude Era. The 58-year-old is cousins with The Rock and current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Rikishi also has three sons currently signed to WWE. He’s the father of former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. His younger son, Solo Sikoa was recently anointed as the Tribal Heir by Roman Reigns himself.

Fans may be surprised to know that the former Intercontinental Champion has total of five children. While most wrestling fans are familiar with Jimmy, Jey, and Solo, they may not about his other kids – a son and a daughter.

In fact, his fourth son made a cameo during the Attitude Era. Jey Uso recently did a video for WWE wherein he revealed the kid who appeared during a segment on a Monday Night RAW in 1997 was none other than their fourth brother – Jeremiah Fatu.

Watch the clip below:

The former Bloodline member joked that he was so mad that they had taken Jeremiah to RAW instead of him. Jey is currently signed to the red brand, where he is one of their most popular superstars.

How many titles has Rikishi won in WWE?

Rikishi had a solid WWE career. The Hall of Famer found his greatest success as a tag team member alongside Too Cool (Scotty 2 Hotty and Grandmaster Sexay). He also won numerous titles during his career with the sports entertainment juggernaut.

He’s a former three-time tag team champion and a one-time Intercontinental Champion in WWE. The real-life Solofa Fatu Jr. won the tag team titles with Samu, Rico, and Scott 2 Hotty on three seperate occasions.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015. He recently announced a tour as well as other pro wrestling-related appearances for 2024. Check out the details here.