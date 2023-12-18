Rikishi makes major announcement for 2024

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi announced several big dates for himself that are set for 2024.

The Anoa'i family member has stayed away from WWE. However, he has not stopped from commenting on the ongoing Bloodline storylines, especially when it comes to The Usos and Solo Sikoa. With Roman Reigns announcing Sikoa as the next Tribal Chief, Rikishi recently reacted to it as well.

For those fans hoping that The Samoan Stinker himself might return to WWE to take part in The Bloodline storyline, though, there is bound to be some disappointment. The Hall of Famer recently took to Twitter to announce the dates that he has been booked for events in 2024, with several announced until March.

Rikishi announced his dates, with the following set at this time as part of his Rikishi Tour as well as other appearances:

January 13 - Heroes Hideout January 14 - Tall Man Toys & Comic February 2 - Mid South Wrestling Entertainment Live February 10 - 11 - Trading Game Con February 16 - The Wrestling Universe February 17 - New England Fan Fest February 18 - Main Vintage Toys March 2 - 3 - Manchester, UK

You can check out Rikishi's tweet below:

Usually, WrestleMania week is one of the busiest for WWE legends, with multiple conventions and shows taking place. Many have several appearances scheduled for long ahead. The Dudley Boyz are already set to be inducted into the Hardcore Hall of Fame.

However, the Anoa'i family member is free that weekend at this time. Whether this means he returns to WWE or not remains to be seen.

Rikishi reacted to a recent WWE poll about The Usos

WWE recently put out a poll to ask their fans to choose between Jey and Jimmy Uso, with "Yeet" and "No Yeet" as the captions.

Rikishi shared the poll with fans as well, asking them to choose. The Hall of Famer did not choose one himself.

