Rikishi reacts to recent WWE poll about The Usos

WWE legend Rikishi has reacted to an interesting poll surrounding Jimmy and Jey, The Usos.

Rikishi is the real-life father to The Usos and Solo Sikoa. Jimmy and Jey Uso were once a dominant tag team, but that is no longer the case. The twins defeated Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank in a tag team match billed as The Bloodline Civil War.

Jey Uso challenged Roman Reigns for the title and leadership of The Bloodline in a Tribal Combat match at SummerSlam 2023. However, Jimmy Uso shockingly betrayed his brother and cost him the title match at the premium live event in August.

Jey Uso has since left The Bloodline behind and jumped to RAW. Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman are the last remaining members of the heel faction on SmackDown.

Rikishi took to Instagram to repost an interesting poll posted by WWE on FOX. The poll asks fans to pick "Yeet!" or "No Yeet" in deciding between Jey and Jimmy Uso. The Hall of Famer shared the poll asking fans to choose between his sons on Instagram, as seen in the image below.

Rikishi on if he will return to WWE to fix The Bloodline

Rikishi was recently asked if he would consider returning to the promotion to help his sons in The Bloodline.

Speaking with legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the veteran refused to comment when asked if he was going to return to the company down the line.

The legend added that he could not say anything "until the time is right."

"Well, I'd have to go [presses finger to lips]," he said. "I'd have to go silent on that." [From 02:44 – 02:52]

The Bloodline was once the most powerful faction in the company, but The Judgment Day may have surpassed them. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for the heel faction in the months ahead on WWE SmackDown.

