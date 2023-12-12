WWE
  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE Raw
  • WWE confirms the status of Jey Uso's "Yeet" ahead of RAW

WWE confirms the status of Jey Uso's "Yeet" ahead of RAW

By Rahul Patnaik
Modified Dec 12, 2023 07:05 IST
WWE RAW this week was live from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
WWE RAW this week is live from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Ahead of this week's Monday Night RAW, WWE has officially confirmed the status of Superstar Jey Uso's catchphrase, 'Yeet.'

Jey had been using the popular term 'Yeet' for weeks, gaining significant fan support. WWE went as far as releasing official merchandise featuring the phrase. Yet, in a surprising turn during last week's episode, the term was blurred out of a video package. Notably, Jey didn't utter the word at all during his appearance on the show.

It emerged that the reason behind this was a trademarking issue. An independent wrestler named Kasey Huffman had filed for the rights to 'Yeet' back in 2021. However, it appears that the issue has since been resolved.

Following Jey Uso's recent Instagram hint that 'Yeet' was making a comeback, WWE has officially confirmed its status ahead of the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. In a clip, the former Bloodline member can be heard affirming, "Yeet is back."

"YEET IS BACK! 🔥 #Raw"

Check out the official tweet below:

'Main Event' Jey Uso is set for a singles match against The Scottish Warrior, Drew McIntyre, on tonight's edition of the red brand.

Are you excited to see 'Yeet' back in regular programming? Let us know in the comments section below.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...