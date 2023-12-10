WWE has unbanned major word, top star confirms: "IT'S BACK"

A recently banned word can now be used again on WWE TV, as confirmed by a current top star.

Jey Uso had been using the word 'Yeet' on weekly shows for a long time before it was suddenly banned from TV. The promotion took the step in response to reportedly facing issues with the trademarking of the term. An independent wrestler named Kasey Huffman had filed for the usage of 'Yeet' back in 2021. As per a recent update, Huffman's application stands 'dismissed.'

Jey Uso recently tweeted the word 'Yeet' via his official Twitter handle. He has confirmed via his latest Instagram Story that he can use the term 'Yeet' again on WWE TV. Check out the story below:

"IT'S BACK.."

Jey Uso on who could dethrone Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Jey Uso met Roman Reigns in Tribal Combat at SummerSlam 2023. Courtesy of Jimmy Uso's betrayal, Jey failed to defeat The Tribal Chief that night. The RAW Superstar recently had a chat with Daily Mail's Alex McCarthy and opened up about who could dethrone Reigns:

“I’d like to keep it in the family. I think Solo could be the next Tribal Chief, but he’s got a little growing to do. But who knows? Maybe Sami Zayn could come back into it? Solo is a top performer. He’s like a sponge. He gets it. All you got to do is tell him one time, [and] it clicks with him. He’s going to go real far in the business. Like I said, he’s got a little growing to do, though." [H/T Daily Mail]

Jey Uso has been one of the most popular acts on WWE RAW for quite some time now. He could face his brother Jimmy Uso at next year's WrestleMania, with the feud possibly kicking off at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

