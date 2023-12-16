Rikishi reacts to Roman Reigns naming Solo Sikoa the next Tribal Chief

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has reacted to Roman Reigns branding Solo Sikoa the next Tribal Chief.

On SmackDown, Reigns made a huge announcement. He declared that if anything happened to him, Solo Sikoa would be the one to hold the position of The Tribal Chief. Jimmy Uso didn't seem happy over the announcement.

Shortly after, Roman Reigns shared a post on Instagram, confirming his comments. He captioned that Solo Sikoa is "next in line." Sikoa's father and WWE legend Rikishi acknowledged the decision by sharing it on his Instagram. He also shared Reigns' promo on his story.

Check it out below:

Rikishi's stories reacting to Reigns' decision

Reigns became The Tribal Chief in 2020, shortly after his heel turn. He aligned with Paul Heyman and won the Universal Title mere days later. He then formed The Bloodline, one of the most dominant stables in WWE history.

Solo Sikoa joined The Bloodline last year when he helped Reigns defeat Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. Many fans have been speculating since then that Sikoa would become the next Tribal Chief, and Reigns has finally confirmed the same.

