How many kids does Bray Wyatt have? Know who the WWE legend is survived by

Bray Wyatt sadly passed away recently, leaving a WWE legacy that will be cherished forever in his fans' hearts. Let us answer a question fans may have wondered about.

Triple H announced the unfortunate news after being informed by Bray Wyatt's family. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful later reported the cause of death as a heart attack. Fans and wrestlers are actively offering love and condolences.

While fans certainly suffered a loss, it is pales in comparison to the loss being felt by the Rotunda family. The wrestling veteran has four children. Two with his surviving partner, Joseann "JoJo" Offerman. He and his ex-wife, Samantha, had two daughters together and separated in 2017.

Wyatt and JoJo got engaged in 2022 and had a son and a daughter together. Fellow Superstar Braun Strowman is the godfather to their son, who was born in 2019.

At such a difficult time, Sportskeeda Wrestling extends condolences and hopes for the well-being of Bray Wyatt's family.

Bray Wyatt will be missed forever by his WWE family

The wrestling world was shocked to learn the tragic passing of one of the greatest creative minds in the history of the business. Fans, as well as wrestlers, will miss him forever.

Bray Wyatt's long-time onscreen partner, Alexa Bliss, shared an emotional message on her social media handles with an image of herself with Wyatt dressed as The Fiend.

WWE RAW Superstar The Miz shared photos of himself with The Eater of Worlds with a heartfelt message, appreciating Bray's incredible storytelling, creativity, and fun-loving nature behind the scenes. He stated that, above all, he will miss Wyatt's iconic laugh the most.

Rivals and accomplices like John Cena, Braun Strowman, Mick Foley, The Rock, and more described their sadness on social media. The spirit of the former world champion will always remain in the hearts of the people he left behind. Rest in peace.

