How many kids does returning WWE star Sarah Logan have?

Sarah Logan finally made her return to WWE after weeks of hype. The 29-year-old returned to television on the November 11, 2022, edition of SmackDown. Sarah joined The Viking Raiders as the trio took out Hit Row and Legado Del Fantasma.

For those unaware, Sarah is married to fellow WWE superstar Raymond Rowe (aka Erik of The Viking Raiders). The two tied the knot on December 21, 2018. Their Viking-themed wedding was attended by their close friends and family members.

They have a son together, Raymond Cash Rowe, who was born on February 9, 2021. The couple revealed following the birth of their child that Cash weighed 8 lbs., 11 oz., and measured 21.75 inches long. According to Sarah, baby cash arrived past his due date, but that didn't come as a surprise to her.

Sarah was one of the many released superstars of WWE’s budget cut two years ago. She was on a solo run prior to her WWE release. Before that, the real-life Sarah Rowe was paired with Liv Morgan and Ruby Soho (formerly known as Ruby Riott) as part of The Riott Squad.

Following her first stint with WWE, the star took a brief hiatus from wrestling. She was also announced as one of the performers in EC3 and Braun Strowman’s controversial Control Your Narrative wrestling promotion. Sarah made her debut for the promotion at CYN The Awakening: Detroit on May 14, 2022.

She was one of the participants in the Women's Royal Rumble match at the premium live event earlier this year.

Sarah Logan returns to WWE with a new gimmick

The former Riott Squad member returned to WWE television on the most recent episode of SmackDown. Sarah returned to the shock of Zelina Vega, who was supposed to have a singles match on the show. The Viking Raiders took advantage of the distraction and took out Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, Ashante Adonis, and Top Dolla.

Sarah Logan joined her stable mates inside the ring. She picked up B-Fab, who responded with a slap to the face. Unfazed, the newest SmackDown star landed a modified headbutt on the Hit Row member.

However, it remains to be seen how Triple H will book the new and aggressive Viking Raiders following the return of Sarah Logan.

