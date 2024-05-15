How many members are yet to join The Bloodline? Exploring all potential names 

The Bloodline is in a state of turmoil right now. Under new management, with Solo Sikoa at the head, the faction is looking to regain the respect it once commanded. Respect, that seemingly disappeared following Roman Reigns' loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

In his first act as the new head of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa made some changes to the group. Not only did he kick out his brother Jimmy Uso, but he also brought in two new members, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. Furthermore, he even claims to have the support of Roman Reigns, leaving many fans in the WWE Universe confused.

Will The Enforcer add more members to the heel faction? Well, while there is no concrete answer, the possibilities are endless. There are still quite a few talented wrestlers on the Anoa'i family tree who could fall under his leadership, and here are three that fans should look out for:

Jacob Fatu seems most likely to join The Bloodline

One name that has been popping up for weeks on end now, is Jacob Fatu. Last seen in Major League Wrestling, Fatu is an exceptionally gifted superstar. Since leaving the promotion, there have been several reports suggesting that he has signed with WWE. What's more, he is expected to be elevated to the main roster immediately, skipping past NXT, the route most new superstars take.

Fatu is the son of Sam Fatu, also known as The Tonga Kid. Additionally, he's also first cousins with Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa, as well as the nephew of Rikishi and Umaga. It feels as though his WWE debut is just around the corner, although there have been concerns that he might outshine other members of The Bloodline.

Hikuleo could join Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa

Tama Tonga has made quite the impression since joining WWE. And although to a lesser extent, Tonga Loa has done the same. However, before joining the company, they were already household names in the pro wrestling business. The duo dominated New Japan Pro Wrestling as part of the Guerrillas of Destiny

Alongside them was Tama Tonga's brother, Tautuiaki Taula Koloamatangi, better known as Hikuleo. Now, with his family siding with The Bloodline in WWE, there is no reason why he can't follow suit.

Although not directly related to the Anoa'i family, the trio of Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Hikuleo share a connection through their father, Haku. The legendary Tongan wrestler is considered an uncle to The Final Boss, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and that is more than enough reason for Hikuleo to join the faction.

Umaga's son, Zilla Fatu, could make quite an impact!

Another name that could make for a surprising new member of The Bloodline is Zilla Fatu. The son of the legendary Umaga, Zilla Fatu, was interestingly left out of the Anoa'i family tree when The Rock presented it at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff show. Nevertheless, he is a name to watch out for.

As things stand, Zilla has been working the independent scene with his last big appearance being on Reality of Wrestling. At the age of 24, Zilla is still an amateur in the pro wrestling industry but certainly has the potential to become a star.

It will be interesting to see how The Bloodline shapes up in the coming weeks.