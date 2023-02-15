How many movies was Randy Orton in? Exploring the WWE legend's film history

Over the years, many WWE Superstars have taken to the acting industry, and Randy Orton was no exception. The 14-time world champion had a brief run in Hollywood, with his first role being in a 2011 comedy-drama film. Randy Orton's movies follow a common theme: they are either laced with comedy or nonstop action.

After multiple appearances on American television shows, Randy Orton bagged his first role in Michael Pavone's That's What I Am. As Ed Freel, Orton played the role of a father whose rebellious son undergoes a major transformation in his behavior and tolerance.

A former U.S. Marine, Orton was initially set to be an integral part of The Marine franchise, but fellow superstars Ted DiBiase and The Miz eventually replaced him.

He eventually got a titular role in the 2013 film 12 Rounds 2: Reloaded. A sequel to 2009's 12 Rounds starring John Cena, Orton (Nick Malloy) plays a dangerous game to save his family from an unknown identity.

Randy Orton became a well-known figure in action movies. By 2016, he starred in various movies that fit his expertise. Following the success of 12 Rounds 2: Reloaded, the WWE star portrayed the protagonist Will Tanner in The Condemned 2, which also features Stone Cold Steve Austin. He had side roles in Dolph Ziggler-starrer Countdown.

After another gap of three years, The Viper played supporting roles in the comedy-drama film Changeland as Martin.

Where is WWE Superstar Randy Orton now?

The Apex Predator has been shelved from WWE since the May 20 edition of WWE SmackDown. Fighting against The Usos alongside Matt Riddle, Orton picked up a nasty back injury that recently underwent surgery. WWE has given no timeline for his return.

Orton was expected to return at the Royal Rumble event this year, but that didn't happen. He is currently getting bed rest at his home in O Fallon, Missouri. In the latest news, wrestling bootmaker Jose G. Sanz alleged that he got a call from the 14-time world champion to mark his return. More on that here.

