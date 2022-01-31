How many Royal Rumbles has Brock Lesnar won?

Royal Rumble 2022 was an eventful night for Brock Lesnar.

The Beast went into the show to silence Bobby Lashley once and for all, with the WWE Championship on the line.

After surviving a couple of vicious Spears, The Almighty's resistance was finally broken as Lesnar put him down with an F5. Unfortunately, he also knocked out the referee in the process, meaning there was no one to make the count when he pinned his opponent.

This allowed Roman Reigns to appear out of nowhere and attack Brock Lesnar. With the help of Paul Heyman, Reigns ensured that Lesnar lost his title, but The Beast Incarnate redeemed himself by winning the Royal Rumble later in the night.

This is not the first time that The Beast has won the Royal Rumble. So how many times has he won it?

Brock Lesnar has been victorious in two Royal Rumbles in his illustrious career.

Brock Lesnar won the Royal Rumble in 2003

Before 2022, The Beast Incarnate also won the Royal Rumble in 2003. It was his first-ever Rumble appearance, and he made quite the statement by winning it in his maiden attempt.

Brock Lesnar entered the contest at number 29 and tossed four superstars off the top rope. He last eliminated The Undertaker to take home the victory.

Lesnar then went on to face Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 19.

After 2003, Lesnar didn't compete in a Royal Rumble again for almost 13 years. Finally, in 2016, he re-entered the grand contest, wishing to capture the WWE Championship. Unfortunately, he was eliminated by the Wyatt Family.

Lesnar had another dominant Rumble performance in 2020 when he eliminated the first thirteen entrants. But The Beast couldn't stay until the end and was thrown out by Drew McIntyre.

On Saturday night, The Conqueror finally ended his losing streak in Rumble matches. Entering the bout at number 30, Lesnar quickly got rid of the remaining participants to punch his ticket to WrestleMania.

With this victory, The Beast joined an elite list of superstars with multiple Royal Rumble victories to their name.

