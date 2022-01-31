×
Create
Notifications

How many Royal Rumbles has Brock Lesnar won?

The Beast Incarnate outshined everyone at WWE Royal Rumble
The Beast Incarnate outshined everyone at WWE Royal Rumble
Sudhanshu Dixit
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 31, 2022 07:45 PM IST
Feature

Royal Rumble 2022 was an eventful night for Brock Lesnar.

The Beast went into the show to silence Bobby Lashley once and for all, with the WWE Championship on the line.

When @sanbenito met @BrockLesnar 👀 #RoyalRumble https://t.co/aOZ7zl2BJz

After surviving a couple of vicious Spears, The Almighty's resistance was finally broken as Lesnar put him down with an F5. Unfortunately, he also knocked out the referee in the process, meaning there was no one to make the count when he pinned his opponent.

This allowed Roman Reigns to appear out of nowhere and attack Brock Lesnar. With the help of Paul Heyman, Reigns ensured that Lesnar lost his title, but The Beast Incarnate redeemed himself by winning the Royal Rumble later in the night.

This is not the first time that The Beast has won the Royal Rumble. So how many times has he won it?

Brock Lesnar has been victorious in two Royal Rumbles in his illustrious career.

Brock Lesnar won the Royal Rumble in 2003

👀#RoyalRumble #WrestleMania @BrockLesnar https://t.co/zDHYSk7ymJ

Before 2022, The Beast Incarnate also won the Royal Rumble in 2003. It was his first-ever Rumble appearance, and he made quite the statement by winning it in his maiden attempt.

Brock Lesnar entered the contest at number 29 and tossed four superstars off the top rope. He last eliminated The Undertaker to take home the victory.

Lesnar then went on to face Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 19.

After 2003, Lesnar didn't compete in a Royal Rumble again for almost 13 years. Finally, in 2016, he re-entered the grand contest, wishing to capture the WWE Championship. Unfortunately, he was eliminated by the Wyatt Family.

Lesnar had another dominant Rumble performance in 2020 when he eliminated the first thirteen entrants. But The Beast couldn't stay until the end and was thrown out by Drew McIntyre.

On Saturday night, The Conqueror finally ended his losing streak in Rumble matches. Entering the bout at number 30, Lesnar quickly got rid of the remaining participants to punch his ticket to WrestleMania.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

With this victory, The Beast joined an elite list of superstars with multiple Royal Rumble victories to their name.

A current WWE star is open to going to AEW and facing Britt Baker. More details here. Check it out

Edited by Prem Deshpande
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Who would you like to see as Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania opponent?

Roman Reigns

Bobby Lashley

19 votes so far

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी