How many shows has WWE legend Edge acted in?

Edge is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. From his in-ring acumen to his promo skills and charisma, he is a complete package. The latter is arguably his most defining trait and something that has made him a fan-favorite he is today.

In addition to wrestling, Edge has also dipped his toes into other ventures. His most famous gig besides competing in the ring is acting, where he boasts a number of titles and roles to his name. The Rated-R Superstar is more of a TV show guy, having acted in more of them as compared to films.

If you want to binge shows that the former WWE Champion has starred in, you better devote a significant amount of time to the cause. He has acted in fifteen TV shows and will be present in the upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Edge's latest high-profile Hollywood role

Edge landed arguably his biggest role yet recently when it was announced that he would be part of the cast for Percy Jackson and the Olympians. He will be playing the role of War God Ares, and it should be a cracker. He will be joined by actors like Suzanne Cryer and Jessica Parker Kennedy.

According to Variety, The Rated-R Superstar's role will be a recurring one given Ares is one of the more prominently featured gods in the Percy Jackson books. His character is described as “Handsome in a wicked way and arrogant, despite not always being the sharpest tool in the shed. He loves conflict and acts as an agent of chaos wherever he goes.”

The series is scheduled to debut on the Disney+ streaming service in early 2024. It is the biggest role of Edge's career, and we are excited to see him play the impatient hothead God from Rick Riordan's books. We have seen him switch between rage and calm in WWE without breaking a sweat, and we expect the same level of acting when we see him on Disney+ in 2024.

