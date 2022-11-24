The upcoming WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event will see the WarGames matches on the main roster for the first time. There will be two bouts with the format in the Saturday event, but some competitors have already experienced being inside the unique structure.

The first match announced for the event was for the RAW women's division. Bianca Belair will lead a team consisting of Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and a mystery superstar against Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross. Out of the nine competitors so far, four have already competed in a WarGames match.

The RAW Women's Champion competed in the very first female WarGames match in history, where she was part of Shayna Baszler's team. Interestingly, IYO SKY was also her teammate during this time. At the 2019 NXT event, Rhea Ripley was also present, where she was even the captain of her team, and one of her co-members was Dakota Kai.

The following year, Kai also participated once again as part of Team Candice LeRae. Meanwhile, Ripley and IYO joined Shotzi's team. In 2021, IYO and Dakota performed again, but they were on opposite teams.

For the men's division, only two superstars had prior experience with the iconic match. The Bloodline, composed of Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn, will face Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch of The Brawling Brutes, who will also be joined by Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre. Out of all these men, only Kevin Owens and Butch competed in WarGames.

The Prizefighter was a surprise member of Team Tommaso Ciampa against The Undisputed Era in 2019, while Butch competed in the match in 2018, 2020, and 2021.

Rhea Ripley on her first WarGames match and the upcoming one at WWE Survivor Series

The upcoming Premium Live Event will be The Eradicator's fourth time inside the infamous cage. Although the structure is one that is truly intimidating, it looks like Ripley is not bothered by this heading into WWE Survivor Series.

In an interview, Rhea Ripley shared that she found the stipulation fun and even called it home. She also made some bold predictions about her upcoming WWE Survivor Series match.

"It’s a totally different ballgame. I find it fun, I love WarGames and I think we’ll get a bit creative when it comes to WarGames because it’s two rings, we’re in a cage. That’s where I’m most at home. And being a part of the first-ever women’s WarGames match, that was history-making in WWE. We absolutely killed it. We went out there and we left everything we had in the ring," said Ripley.

Ripley further expressed immense confidence heading into Survivor Series, going as far as to claim she's going to recapture the same success she did in 2019.

Which teams do you think will emerge victorious in WWE Survivor Series? Share your picks below!

