How many times has Bray Wyatt been married? Insight into WWE star's personal relationships and more

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt went through some relationship problems to now have a drama-free life. After dealing with a major fallout from his first marriage, he is about to marry for the second time with his longtime girlfriend and fiance.

Bray Wyatt was married to his college sweetheart Samantha Rotunda. They stayed in a relationship ever after Wyatt started pursuing professional wrestling as a career. After dating for a couple of years, the two walked down the aisle in 2012. Their marriage ceremony took place in front of their close friends and family.

After being termed a power couple for several years, it all came to a crashing halt in 2017. Samantha filed for a divorce in June, where she alleged Wyatt of having an affair with WWE employee Jojo Offerman. The former lovebirds were revealed to have been separated since March.

WWE ring announcer Jojo Offerman and Bray Wyatt became a thing in 2018 after Jojo announced she was expecting a child. They initially kept their personal matters away from the public eye. On April 28, 2022, Offerman revealed that she and Rotunda were engaged.

Alexa Bliss and Samantha Irvine have also been linked to Wyatt. However, there weren't any solid facts that justified a real-life relationship.

Recently in a podcast, Offerman disclosed her plans to marry Bray Wyatt at the end of the year. The former ring announcer for WWE RAW was released in 2022 and has been out of the pro wrestling spotlight ever since.

How many children does WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt have?

In total, the real-life Windham Rotunda has four children. He has two daughters named Kendyll (aged 11) and Cadyn (aged 9) from his first marriage. Wyatt has a son and a daughter with Jojo Offerman, namely Knash Rotunda and Hyrie Rotunda. Knash and Hyrie were born on May 18, 2019, and May 28, 2020, respectively.

Braun Strowman is Knash Rotunda's godfather. The former Wyatt Family stable member has no children of his own, but he is currently dating fellow SmackDown superstar, Raquel Rodriguez. The bodybuilder couple often post pictures together.

In WWE, Bray has recently come out of a feud against LA Knight. He fought and defeated the former Maximum Male Models member in a Pitch Black Match at Royal Rumble to mark his in-ring comeback after over two years. The SmackDown star is embroiled in a story with a mysterious identity named Uncle Howdy since his return at Extreme Rules last year.

