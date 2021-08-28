How many times has Randy Orton been a Tag Team Champion?

Randy Orton exhilarated everyone when he finally teamed up with Riddle to win the Raw Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam 2021. However, it's not the first time Randy Orton has been one-half of the Tag Team Champions.

Although Orton is majorly known for his extraordinary career as a singles competitor, his Tag Team career is decent as well. Randy Orton has held the Tag Team Championships three times in his career to date. His victory at SummerSlam 2021 marked his first-ever reign as Raw Tag Team Champion.

A brief history of Randy Orton's Tag Team Career

The Rated RKO with their World Tag Team Titles

In 2006, Edge was dethroned as the WWE Champion due to the newly reunited D-Generation X. Edge quickly approached Randy Orton for help. Being the arch-rival of Triple H, Orton agreed to wrestle alongside Edge. This led to the formation of Rated RKO. The duo was successful in defeating D-X and went on to defeat Ric Flair and Roddy Piper to become the new World Tag Team Champions.

The Apex Predator's next Tag Team Title reign came in 2016. Orton was involved in a rivalry with Bray Wyatt, after which he joined The Wyatt Family, solidifying his heel turn.

Their teamwork majorly contributed to SmackDown's win at Survivor Series 2016, after which they challenged Heath Slater and Rhyno for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. They lost their titles to the American Alpha in December 2016.

Orton's latest tag title win came at SummerSlam 2021 alongside a not-so-expected partner in Riddle. The duo is arguably the best act on WWE's Red Brand and fans can expect some exciting feuds involving RK-Bro.

It should be noted that Randy Orton was a member of various reputed factions like The Evolution, The Legacy, and The Authority. However, he never won a tag team title while he was a part of them. While Orton was in these factions, he majorly competed individually and won championships like the WWE Championship and the Intercontinental Championship.

