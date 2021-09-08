How many times has Randy Orton won the WWE Championship?

Randy Orton is a Grand Slam Champion who has won the WWE Championship 10 times in his career so far. He has also held the World Heavyweight Championship 4 times, making him a 14-time World Champion in WWE.

Orton is the only wrestler except for John Cena, whose WWE Title wins are in double-digits. His latest WWE Championship came at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020, where he defeated Drew McIntyre to win his 10th WWE Title.

Randy Orton is also a former Intercontinental Champion, United States Champion, and Money in the Bank winner. He is currently one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions alongside Riddle.

Randy Orton will face Bobby Lashley for the WWE Title at WWE Extreme Rules 2021

Randy vs Lashley, for the wwe championship at Extreme Rules! 🔥 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/snom4tj40u — C Wrestling (@CWrestlingUK) September 7, 2021

On the September 6th episode of RAW, we saw an interaction between the current WWE Champion - Bobby Lashley, and Randy Orton. Bobby Lashley and MVP interrupted RK-Bro in the opening segment, where Lashley challenged Orton to a one-on-one match.

The Viper mentioned the fact that he and Bobby Lashley hadn't faced each other in over a decade and accepted the challenge under one condition - Bobby Lashley will put his WWE Title on the line.

"Based on the fact that you were all talking about double champion this, double champion that last week on RAW, that got me thinking. I'll tell you what? I'll accept your challenge under one condition, Bobby. When we fight, you put that WWE Championship on the line!" said Orton.

The match was made official later, so we will see Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at Extreme Rules 2021.

If Orton can defeat Lashley at Extreme Rules, he will become a 15-time world champion. MVP and Riddle will probably be at ringside, making the match much more interesting to watch.

What do you think? Will Randy Orton become an 11-time WWE Champion at WWE Extreme Rules 2021? Tell us in the comments section!

