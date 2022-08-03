Roman Reigns is billed as The Tribal Chief and The Head of the Table in WWE. He's had a career that remains incomparable to all but a handful of top legends. His achievements include multiple world championship reigns, headlining WrestleMania on numerous occasions, and breaking notable industry records.

One of The Tribal Chief's greatest achievements is surpassing 700 days as Universal Champion in WWE. Reigns captured the Universal Championship in a triple threat match against The Fiend and Braun Strowman on August 30th, 2020 at the WWE Payback event. Reigns has yet to lose the title since.

After nearly two years as a World Champion, the WWE Universe might be wondering just how many times The Tribal Chief has defended his belts on television and premium live events. So, how many times has Roman Reigns defended his world championship in 700 days?

Roman Reigns has defended the Universal Championship a total of 23 times since capturing the title in August 2020. Seven of his title defenses took place on Friday Night SmackDown, where The Head of the Table battled the likes of Riddle, Rey Mysterio, and Sami Zayn. He also defeated Daniel Bryan in a Loser Leaves SmackDown match with the title on the line.

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns For over 700 days, you’ve sat at MY table and enjoyed MY body of work. It’s not over, I’m not finished, but if you’ve waited until this point to do so… #AcknowledgeME For over 700 days, you’ve sat at MY table and enjoyed MY body of work. It’s not over, I’m not finished, but if you’ve waited until this point to do so… #AcknowledgeME https://t.co/HIIwLdGvFc

He has defended the title at premium live events 16 times since winning the gold. Reigns has defeated the likes of Brock Lesnar, Edge, Daniel Bryan, Cesaro, and John Cena, among others at the big-time events.

Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship again soon

While The Tribal Chief has turned back challengers in nearly two dozen high-stakes championship bouts, his major title defenses aren't over yet. His next world championship bout at a premium live event has already been revealed.

On Saturday, September 3rd, Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior recently earned the opportunity to battle The Head of the Table by defeating Sheamus in an Old-Fashioned Irish Donnybrook match on Friday Night SmackDown.

The collision between the two powerful superstars will take place at WWE Clash at the Castle at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The event will be WWE's first major stadium show in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam 1992.

Will Drew McIntyre put an end to Roman Reigns' historic championship reign at WWE Clash at the Castle? If not, who could possibly dethrone The Tribal Chief? Sound off with your thoughts in the comments section below!

