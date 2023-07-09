Roman Reigns has been one of the most decorated superstars of this generation and is resting at the top of sports entertainment. From becoming a Grand Slam Champion in WWE to headlining WrestleMania seven times, Reigns has emerged as a megastar in the industry. His accomplishments are unparalleled, and they speak for themselves.

Roman Reigns holds the record for being a six-time world champion in WWE. While he has won the prestigious WWE Championship four times in his career, Reigns has clinched the Universal Championship twice. The Tribal Chief kicked off his first WWE title reign by defeating Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) in the 2015 Survivor Series. He then later surmounted Sheamus, Triple H, and Brock Lesnar to win his second, third, and fourth WWE titles, respectively.

SummerSlam 2018 was the place where Reigns won his first-ever Universal Championship, vanquishing Brock Lesnar. He won the championship for the second time at Payback 2020 and has been on an unprecedented title reign since then. The Tribal Chief has been surpassing records and inscribing his name on the pages of history with his indomitable championship reign.

Roman Reigns' championship reign stands as a testament to his hard work and his unfathomable resilience. From legends to Hall of Famers, the Tribal Chief has conquered all opponents that have come his way. He has been bolstering his legacy along with the greatest champions in WWE history.

Did Roman Reigns retire the WWE Championship?

Roman Reigns holding the WWE and the Universal titles

The WWE Championship has been carrying the legacies of many legends and is an embodiment of the lineage of the champions that held the title. However, with Triple H presenting a new title at Roman's 1000-day celebration, fans have been widely speculating about the WWE Championship.

Although Paul Heyman still carries both the WWE and the Universal titles, WWE has plans to keep only the new championship around Roman's waist. It should be noted that the company is intending to keep the WWE title away from television as long as Roman Reigns is the champion. WWE will eventually bring back the prestigious title, which has been a personification of greatness.

Reigns surpassed Pedro Morales' championship reign a few weeks ago and stands at the fourth position of the longest championship reigns in WWE history. There are only three names ahead of him - Hulk Hogan, Bob Backlund, and Bruno Sammartino.

Will Reigns be able to surpass Hulk Hogan's title reign and glorify his reign? Comment your thoughts below.

