How many times has Seth Rollins competed at Night of Champions? Reflecting on every appearance and how it ended for The Visionary

Seth Rollins will enter Night of Champions this Saturday with a huge opportunity. The Visionary will take on AJ Styles in the tournament final to determine the new World Heavyweight Champion. Rollins has quite the history with the prestigious premium live event, having competed in past iterations of the show.

Seth Rollins’ first Night of Champions appearance transpired in 2013 when he retained the WWE Tag Team Championship alongside Roman Reigns. He showed up twice during the 2014 iteration of the event.

Rollins forfeited his match against Reigns earlier during the show. He attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank contract against then-champion Brock Lesnar, only to be stopped by John Cena in his tracks.

Ironically, Seth Rollins’ last Night of Champions showing also marked the last time WWE would hold the event before discontinuing it for nearly eight years. He would once again pull double duty at the 2015 iteration of the event.

Rollins' first match of the night came against John Cena. He ended up dropping the United States Championship to his opponent. The next and final match of the night saw him take on Sting for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The match is mostly remembered for the injury caused to the Stinger.

As he enters Night of Champions, it should also be noted that on all occasions, Rollins has either been a defending champion or been in contention for a title. It will be interesting to see whether he will walk out of this year's event as the champion as well.

Seth Rollins is set to make history at Night of Champions

The Architect of the Shield will be at the Jeddah Super Dome for the final of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament. May 27 will witness history as Rollins will compete for an inaugural title for the third time in his career.

The RAW Superstar had previously fought for and won the inaugural NXT Championship against Jinder Mahal in 2012. In 2016, he lost to Finn Balor for the newly introduced WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam. Balor was forced to relinquish the title the following night on RAW due to an injury he suffered during the match.

Rollins and Styles will collide this Saturday in Saudi Arabia for the world title. It remains to be seen who will emerge as the winner.

