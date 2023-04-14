Which WWE Hall of Famer suffered a career-ending injury at Night of Champions 8 years ago? Here's what exactly happened

The Night of Champions is one of the most eagerly anticipated events, with all of the WWE titles to be defended within the night.

Back in 2015, Seth Rollins had already made a name for himself as one of the most talented and dominant wrestlers on the roster. He won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship that year and was on a roll, defeating all the challengers who came his way. However, The Visionary was about to face his toughest challenge yet in the form of Sting.

The match between Rollins and Sting was built up as a battle between the present and the past. While Seth represented a new era of wrestling which Triple H and Stephanie McMahon vehemently supported, Sting was the embodiment of the old guard and was a recurring threat to The Authority.

Toward the end of the bout, Rollins performed a buckle bomb move on The Icon, but it went wrong, and Sting's head hit the turnbuckle in a dangerous manner, causing his head to snap back at an alarming velocity. After he landed, he collapsed onto the mat in visible pain.

The referee immediately called for medical assistance, but the Hall of Famer was cleared to continue the match. He eventually lost the match, and it was later revealed that Sting had suffered a serious neck injury and would be forced to retire.

"I have no idea how or why it happened, but it happened and you know, I felt the shockers going down both arms into my fingertips, I mean, it was like excruciating," said Sting in an interview. (4:15-4:28)

Despite the controversy, the match between Rollins and Sting at Night of Champions will go down in history as one of the most iconic wrestling matches of all time.

WWE Night of Champions returns to Saudi Arabia

As recently announced, Night of Champions will be returning on Saturday, May 27, 2023, after the company axes the previous title, King and Queen of the Ring. After signing a 10-year partnership with Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Sport back in 2018, this will be the ninth WWE event held in the country.

The last time the company traveled to the Middle East was during Crown Jewel 2022, held in Riyadh. Logan Paul headlined the event, challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, but ultimately could not overcome The Tribal Chief.

The match card for Night of Champions 2023 is still speculated upon, and some wonder whether there will be a WWE Tag Team Championship match. The current reigning champions, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have shared before that they don't compete in Saudi Arabia due to cultural and political issues.

Zayn is of Syrian descent and is unable to enter the country because of the country's strained relations, while KO refuses to go to support his friend.

With Night of Champions set for May 27th, a lot can happen that may force Zayn and Owens to give up their championship. Hopefully, for the first time ever, the tag team titles won't be on the line at the event.

