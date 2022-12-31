How many title wins does Charlotte Flair need to break Ric Flair's all-time record?

Our jaws were on the floor as Charlotte Flair returned to WWE and confronted rival Ronda Rousey on SmackDown. She hasn't been seen in the ring since her defeat to the latter at WrestleMania Backlash. As such, the return was simply unbelievable, but what took place after it was even more so.

Following Rousey's hard-fought win over No. 1 Contender Raquel Rodriguez, Flair emerged to a great ovation. She wasted little time asking the SmackDown Women's Champion for a title match. The egotistical Rowdy One accepted the challenge despite Shayna Baszler's pleas, only to be rolled up by her opponent and lose her championship in shocking fashion.

The Queen is now a 14-time World Champion, which is incredibly close to her father's record. Ric Flair retired as a 16-time World Champion, a record that stands to this very day. John Cena is currently level with him, but the one who breaks the record could be Charlotte Flair.

All Flair has to do is become World Champion three more times to do it. Given how she is still only 36 years old, it is very much doable. When you look at how far behind her peers are in terms of world title wins, it doesn't seem like anyone can catch her.

Charlotte Flair's impressive reign as SmackDown Women's Champion

With her mega win on SmackDown this week, Charlotte Flair is now a record-breaking 7-time SmackDown Women's Champion. She has created history for the title and will look to have a banger of a reign. However, when you look at the statistics, this win is much more impressive.

Indeed, Flair's win means she has now matched Triple H and Randy Orton in terms of world title wins. The two men are industry veterans who wrestled in WWE for more than two decades each. The fact that The Queen has caught up to them in such a short time is quite staggering.

The only ones ahead of Flair are her father Ric Flair and John Cena, both of whom sit on 16 reigns each. Their record should be the next one she targets. Given how easily she has managed to rack up fourteen, we are willing to wager her matching and subsequently crossing them too.

Remember the cameraman that Bray Wyatt attacked? He broke his silence right here.

Poll : 0 votes