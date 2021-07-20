How many titles has Nikki A.S.H. won in WWE?

The latest episode of WWE RAW ended with the crowning of a brand new champion. Nikki A.S.H., who became Ms. Money in the Bank at the pay-per-view, successfully cashed in her contract to become the new WWE RAW Women's Champion. This massive development has shaken things up in the RAW Women's division.

It's heartening to see Nikki finally get rewarded for her hard work in the last three years. People are excited to see how she fares as the new RAW Women's champion.

This is Nikki's first singles title win on the main roster. However, it is not the first Championship victory of her career. Nikki has tasted championship gold in the past as well.

So which major titles did Nikki A.S.H. win in the WWE? When did she first become a Champion? Has she won any NXT titles? In this article, let's find answers to all these questions by looking at her previous title victories.

Nikki A.S.H. has won three championships on the WWE main roster.

Nikki A.S.H.

A.S.H. (previously known as Nikki Cross) had an impressive run during her time in NXT. At the time, her character was known for its deranged and unpredictable nature.

The popularity of her character compelled the management to put her in the title picture. She contended for the NXT Women's title multiple times, challenging top names like Asuka and Shayna Baszler.

Despite her impressive performances, Nikki failed to get hold of the prestigious title. In November 2018, Nikki received her main roster call-up. She made her debut on the November 6th episode of WWE Smackdown and collided with then Smackdown Women's Champion, Becky Lynch, in a non-title match.

She pushed the Champ to her limits but ultimately tapped out to the Dis-Arm-Her. Months later, Nikki A.S.H. moved to the Red Brand and aligned with Alexa Bliss. The duo had great chemistry despite having contrasting personalities.

Im super happy for our NEW WWE TagTeam Champions @AlexaBliss_WWE @NikkiCrossWWE Bliss Cross Applesauce!!! #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/4KtAouIQvM — HarleyQuinnsMrJ from YouTube (@HarleyQuinnsMrJ) April 4, 2020

Their growing friendship eventually led the two superstars to winning their first Women's Tag Team titles. In August 2019, the duo took part in a Fatal Four Way Elimination Match, defeating top teams like The Kabuki Warriors, The IIconics, and Fire and Desire, to become the new champions.

They had an entertaining two-month-long reign before dropping the titles to the Kabuki Warriors in October. The two superstars then repeated the feat at an even bigger stage. At WrestleMania 36, the team dethroned the Kabuki Warriors to become two-time Women's Tag Team Champions.

Even that reign lasted only two months as the duo lost the titles to the Golden Role Models in June 2020. After the loss, Nikki A.S.H. directed her attention towards winning the Smackdown Women's Championship. She competed for the title several times over the next four months but came up short every time.

Thankfully, Nikki A.S.H. ended her long-coming Championship drought by dethroning Charlotte Flair last night. With this massive victory, Nikki brought her total Championship victory count to three.

How long do you think she will retain the WWE RAW Women's Championship title?

Watch Amazing WWE Videos, Interviews with your favourite wrestlers and more on SK Wrestling YT

Edited by Vishal Kataria