How many titles did Trent Seven win in WWE?

Trent Seven was one of the top stars in WWE NXT UK, even winning a championship during his time in the promotion. However, he wasn't alone in capturing gold in the promotion.

Born Benjamin Maurice Webb, he started his wrestling career at 29 in Alternative Wrestling World in 2010. He also wrestled in the United States in 2011, appearing on Combat Zone Wrestling and also in Japan in 2012 for Big Japan Pro Wrestling.

He also appeared at Fight Club Pro, Chikara, Insane Championship Wrestling, and Progress Wrestling. During his journey, he shared the ring with Matt Riddle, Big Dama, and more. He also met his eventual NXT partner Tyler Bate during his appearance in multiple independent promotions.

Although he was active in multiple independent promotions, he also appeared in NXT UK. His first match occurred during the two-night tournament to become the first-ever United Kingdom Champion in 2017, which he lost. That year, he also debuted in NXT, where he saw some success with Tyler Bate.

Now in the developmental brand, Trent Seven partnered with Tyler Bate as Moustache Mountain, winning the NXT Tag Team Championship against The Undisputed Era in 2018. Although the duo lost the title at Takeover: Brooklyn 4 to the same stable, they won the NXT UK Tag Team Championship against Pretty Deadly in 2021.

Although Trent Seven won two championships with Bate in WWE, their relationship soured in June this year when the former attacked the latter and disbanded their group. Seven was then released from WWE in August. Trent recently appeared on AEW Rampage, where he faced Orange Cassidy unsuccessfully.

Trent Seven shares the reason why NXT UK is special

NXT UK held its last event this September during Worlds Collide, the brand has since been on hiatus as its extension, NXT Europe, is getting ready to start its programming in 2023.

It's no wonder that many fans will miss the UK brand, and one of them is none other than Trent. He previously explained how having a United Kingdom brand is special because it showcased talent on a different continent:

"Absolutely anything could happen. You know? That's the joy of obviously, you know, setting this up over here in the UK. It's giving people a chance to like jump from, you know, across the Atlantic and be part of the WWE Universe in a different continent."

It remains to be seen how Trent Seven will perform in AEW in the upcoming shows.

