How many wives has Ric Flair had?

Ric Flair is considered among the all-time great professional wrestlers, holding a record 16 World Championships (although Flair argues that he has won more than that).

He also had a reputation for his wild life outside of the ring, although those days seem to have passed him years ago. Flair is a married man, marrying his wife Wendy Barlow in 2018. This is his fifth marriage, meaning that he has had five wives in total.

His first marriage was with Leslie Goodman, who he married in 1971 at the age of 22. They had two children together before divorcing in 1983 after being married for 12 years. Ric Flair's second marriage happened one day shy of 12 years after his first, and it would be the longest one of his life.

Elizabeth Harrell, his second wife, is the mother to Charlotte Flair and Reid, who tragically passed away in 2013 at the age of 25. In 2006, Flair divorced Harrell after being together for 23 years.

That same year, he would have his third marriage to Tiffany VanDemark in 2006 and divorced three years later in 2009, making it the shortest marriage of his life.

In 2009, Ric Flair married his fourth wife Jacqueline Beems, with their relationship lasting for three years before Beems filed for divorce. The official divorce happened in 2014.

His fifth and current marriage happened in 2018 to Wendy Barlow, who was his valet in the 1990s in WCW. She was known as "FiFi the maid".

Ric Flair and Wendy Barlow have both had to fight through health issues

Wendy Barlow was by Ric Flair's side when he had to undergo major surgery in August 2017. During that time, Flair had suffered from a serious kidney failure, with his life being at risk.

Thankfully, he walked out safely. Barlow had gotten into a serious car accident before that as well, with The Nature Boy's website stating that both suffered "severe health drawbacks" before their marriage.

Wendy Barlow also fought a "fierce" battle with COVID-19 in 2020, a process that Flair called "brutal".

Ric Flair has been the subject of controversy following allegations made after the "Plane Ride From Hell" in 2002. It was covered in the documentary The Dark Side Of The Ring. He has denied any such allegations.

