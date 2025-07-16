How many WWE appearances will John Cena make before SummerSlam?

John Cena is set to battle Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam. However, the premium live event is just 2-3 weeks away, and there has been little to no build for this marquee match. The Cenation Leader is engaged with his Hollywood commitments and has not been seen on WWE television since Night of Champions.

Ad

Well, Cena is slated to make two televised appearances before SummerSlam 2025. His first appearance will be on the July 18 edition of SmackDown, which will emanate from San Antonio, Texas. He and Cody Rhodes will be under the same roof in the heart of the city at Frost Bank Center.

Following this, John Cena's next appearance will be on the go-home edition of SmackDown ahead of SummerSlam. He will be at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on August 1 for one final build before colliding with Cody Rhodes at The Biggest Party of The Summer in MetLife Stadium.

Ad

Trending

WWE has advertised only these two appearances for The Last Real Champion before the annual spectacle. Cena and Rhodes are expected to be involved in a heated exchange of words before their big match. The two superstars could also get involved in a physical altercation, with both looking to make a statement.

Ad

How many appearances is John Cena advertised for after SummerSlam?

John Cena's Retirement Tour has very few dates left. However, The Cenation Leader will be featured regularly after SummerSlam 2025, as he is advertised for multiple shows next month.

WWE will be heading on a tour to Canada, Ireland, France, and Australia starting this August, and Cena will be present everywhere. He is currently advertised for the August 8, August 22, and August 29 editions of SmackDown in Montreal (Canada), Dublin (Ireland), and Lyon (France), respectively.

Ad

Moreover, John Cena will also compete at Clash in Paris on August 31 in Paris, France. That would not be the end of his appearances. Following the premium live event, he is advertised for WWE Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia, on October 11.

These are the dates the Stamford-based promotion is currently advertising him for. Hence, it is safe to say that The Cenation Leader will be quite regular on WWE TV after SummerSlam. While fans will be cherishing these appearances, John Cena will be nearing the end of his in-ring career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More

Big issue with Penta revealed HERE.