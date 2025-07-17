How many WWE appearances will Roman Reigns make before SummerSlam 2025?

Roman Reigns is one of the biggest stars in WWE, who has been carrying the company on his back for the past few years. However, his appearances have become extremely limited in recent times. After a months-long absence from the programming, the OTC finally made his return on this week's episode of RAW.

WWE's biggest event of the summer, SummerSlam, is less than three weeks away, and fans have been wondering whether he would show up on the coming shows. Only two episodes of Monday Night RAW are left before the annual spectacle, and Reigns is advertised to appear on both.

He will make his presence felt on the July 21 edition of the red brand, which will emanate from Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Moreover, The Tribal Chief will also show up on the go-home edition of RAW for SummerSlam, which will take place on July 28 in Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Roman Reigns is expected to be part of a major storyline with Seth Rollins' factions on RAW. Currently, there are rumors that he could team up with Jey Uso to face Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a blockbuster tag team match at The Bigger Party of the Summer in MetLife Stadium.

Will Roman Reigns go on a break after SummerSlam?

Roman Reigns' WWE appearances often remain a topic of discussion for fans ever since he adopted a part-time schedule. It has become a roller coaster ride of emotions for fans wanting to see him make regular appearances. While the OTC did return this week, he is expected to go on a hiatus once again.

There is a strong possibility that Reigns will take a break from WWE after SummerSlam 2025 to work on a Hollywood project. He is reported to play the character Akuma in the live-action Street Fighter movie, whose production is scheduled to begin in August 2025 in Australia.

This filming schedule aligns with the month of The Biggest Party of the Summer, which will be held in early August. This suggests that Roman Reigns may step away from the Stamford-based promotion shortly after the premium live event to fulfill his Hollywood commitments.

However, WWE hasn't confirmed this officially yet, but fans might get to hear the commentary team, perhaps Michael Cole, talking about the OTC's cameo in the Street Fighter movie. Well, currently, all signs indicate that Reigns will be away from WWE programming for a while after SummerSlam 2025.

