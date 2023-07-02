Roman Reigns was pinned for the first time as The Tribal Chief at WWE Money in the Bank 2023. Jey Uso was the man bestowed with the honor of pinning Reigns 1294 days after Baron Corbin last put his shoulders on the mat for the three-count. The unexpected moment sent the O2 arena into raptures.

Main Event Jey may be the first superstar to pin Reigns, but he and his brother Jimmy are not the only ones to defeat their nemesis in his current reign. A total of seven stars have triumphed over The Head of the Table, combining to add five losses to his record since he captured the Universal Championship at Payback 2020.

So which five men, besides The Usos, make up this exclusive club of Tribal Chief-conquering superstars? John Cena, Sami Zayn, and Otis each hold a tag team victory over Reigns, with Cena and Zayn winning by pinfall in tag team bouts on the December 30, 2022, episode of SmackDown and Night of Champions 2023, respectively.

The Alpha Academy member's victory came by disqualification on the December 4, 2020, episode of SmackDown courtesy of Reigns attacking his tag team partner, Kevin Owens.

Speaking of The Prizefighter, he is the only man to defeat The Tribal Chief multiple times, holding three victories over the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He reached this mark as the partner in each of Cena, Zayn, and Otis' victories.

Owens could easily claim to be the greatest rival of Reigns' current iconic run. We have a feeling, however, that a certain Visionary would have something to say about this.

Seth Rollins is the only WWE Superstar with a singles win over Roman Reigns as Tribal Chief

Over his 1030-plus day reign, Roman Reigns has faced twenty men in singles action and has defeated all but one. The Tribal Chief faced Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble 2022 amid a heated personal feud. He lost via disqualification after refusing to release Rollins from the Guillotine Choke despite the latter holding the ring rope.

This allowed The Visionary to preserve his superiority against The Tribal Chief in singles competition, stretching back to the latter's days as The Big Dog. Hence, the World Heavyweight Champion might indeed be Roman Reigns' kryptonite.

Who do you think will be next to defeat Roman Reigns after Jey and Jimmy Uso's massive win at Money In The Bank 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

