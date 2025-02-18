How did Michelle McCool meet her husband The Undertaker? All you need to know about their love story

The timeless love story of The Undertaker and Michelle McCool is one that needs to be told over and over again. As one of the power couples of the pro-wrestling industry, the pair have set goals both inside and outside the ring.

The story of how they met begins with WWE. The day they met, The Deadman was mesmerized with her almost immediately, especially after she threw a football. Here is what he said about the moment when he saw her for the first time:

“It was a TV day and I had a little football. So we were throwing the football in the arena. She just happens to walk out, picks it up, and throws about a 35-yard spiral, just scorched it. I kid you not. I had never seen a girl throw football like that.”

When Taker and McCool started dating, they had to hide their relationship for several months. The Deadman was an established name in the locker room, and he needed to ensure that people saw Michelle McCool for who she is and not as The Undertaker's girlfriend.

When people did get to know about their relationship, almost everyone started treating her differently. There were only a handful of individuals who treated McCool the same way as they had prior to her relationship with the WWE Hall of Famer.

The couple tied the knot on June 26, 2010, and have two children together. Their oldest is their daughter Kaia, and they have adopted a boy named Kolt. Their love story is a testement of resilience and strength.

The Undertaker has huge praise for current champion

The Modern Era has quite a few superstars who have outdone themselves in the ring and established a commendable connection with the fans. One name that The Deadman is rather happy about is current World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.

During a recent interview with Collider, The Undertaker claimed that whether it was 10, 20, or even 30 years ago, The Ring General would have been successful.

"I’m glad you brought up Gunther because he’s my guy. Gunther could have worked 10 years ago, 20 years ago—hell, even 30 years ago—and he still would’ve been successful. He doesn’t waste movement. Everything he does means something."

Gunther will face Jey Uso with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line at WrestleMania 41.

