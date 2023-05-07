Where did The Undertaker and Michelle McCool link up? Relationship explored

The Undertaker and Michelle McCool are one of the biggest power couple in the pro-wrestling industry today. It’s difficult to come across a WWE fan who doesn’t know The Phenom and McCool’s brilliant legacy.

Now, the time when The Undertaker and Michelle McCool started dating, it was slightly frowned upon. However, The Deadman was mesmerized with McCool and absolutely did not hesitate asking her out.

It so happened that during a TV day, The Deadman saw McCool throw a football 35-yards away and almost instantly was filled with admiration for her.

“It was a TV day and I had a little football. So we were throwing the football in the arena. She just happens to walk out, picks it up, and throws about a 35-yard spiral, just scorched it. I kid you not. I had never seen a girl throw football like that.”

The duo started dating sometime around in the late 2000s, and they tied the knot in 2010. They have a daughter together, Kaia, who was born in 2012. They adopted a little boy, Kolt Calaway.

Michelle McCool received backstage heat for dating The Undertaker

During the time when they started dating, women would usually have to fight twice as hard to be on screen. Therefore, when McCool started dating The Deadman, there was some amount of backstage heat. It reached a point where she decided to leave WWE before completely hating the industry.

“It was tough just leaving in itself was tough because it got to a point where I was dealing with so much again mostly being Undertaker’s girlfriend and why I was on TV and even having a writer throw the papers up one day and say ‘Why don’t we just call it the Michelle McCool and Undertaker show?!'”

The former Women's Champion continued:

“It was nonstop and I went to Vince on numerous occasions and bless his heart he was wonderful, but I just said Vince, I don’t wanna hate something that I grew up loving so much and the longer I stay the more I’m like like getting a sour taste in my mouth.”

However, Michelle McCool did return to the ring at Royal Rumble 2023. Even though she didn’t win the bout, it was a treat for the WWE Universe to watch McCool back in action.

Currently, both The Undertaker and Michelle McCool are enjoying their life after retirement from the squared circle, but their legacy will live on for years to come.

Poll : 0 votes