How much creative power does Triple H really have in WWE? Analyzing recent report

Ever since the WWE-UFC merger was finalized under Endeavor, Triple H has been a focal point of discussion. Following the billion-dollar merger, Vince McMahon presided as the Executive Chairman of TKO, while Nick Khan assumed the position of WWE President.

However, Triple H's role remained the same, as he retained the position of WWE's Chief Content Officer. The Game will have absolute creative power when it comes to the storylines and inputs on WWE programming as he is the Head of Creative.

Even though HHH is the creative head, Vince McMahon will have the final say. TJR Wrestling reported that Vince will have veto power following the merger, which will allow him to have authority in the decision-making process in both WWE and the UFC.

According to Wrestling Oberver Newsletter, TKO CEO Ari Emanuel has put Vince McMahon on the throne to handle the WWE side of TKO Group Holdings. Therefore, although Triple H holds the power of the creative head, Vince will have absolute authority over the final decision.

Needless to say, Mr. McMahon is at the top of the food chain, way above HHH, as the former is the Executive Chairman of TKO Group Holdings. Therefore, Hunter's power will fully be dependent on his father-in-law, despite being the Head of Creative.

Expand Tweet

Will Triple H's exclusion from the Board of Directors be a positive thing?

The Cerebral Assassin was a prominent member of the WWE Board of Directors for a long time. However, he was excluded from the 11-member panel at TKO Group Holdings following the WWE-UFC merger.

While many fans expressed their disappointment over his exclusion, others felt it was for the greater good. Well, in the bigger picture, this could prove to be a blessing in disguise for the WWE Chief Content Officer.

His exclusion from the Board of Directors will prompt him to focus solely on the WWE's creative decisions, leaving the administrative responsibilities to Vince McMahon and Nick Khan. With Hunter taking over the creative regime, WWE achieved new heights in the modern era.

Triple H has rejuvenated the WWE product, and as a result, the company has been at an all-time high. The promotion has been shattering records and achieving new milestones in terms of ticket sales, ratings and revenue under Hunter's regime.

Therefore, Triple H's inclusion could actually prove beneficial, as he will be able to shift all his focus to the creative department rather than being drenched in the hectic schedules of the Board of Directors panel.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here