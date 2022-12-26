How much did Dwayne Johnson add to his net worth with Black Adam's salary?

Dwayne Johnson has portrayed a number of unique and well-loved movie characters over the years, and his role as DC's Black Adam just added an impressive amount to his net worth.

The Rock made his name known in WWE, starting out as Rocky Maivia before eventually becoming known as The Great One, among other things. He then took his charisma to Hollywood and became one of their highest-paid actors.

Over the years, the 50-year-old has appeared in films like The Scorpion King, Skyscraper, Red Notice, and more. He has also appeared in various franchises like The Fast and Furious, Jumanji, and more. Despite all this, his recent role as Black Adam got him one of the biggest paydays of his career.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dwayne Johnson has a net worth of $800 million in 2022. However, it looks like his role as Black Adam helped a lot in attaining this number as he earned an impressive $22.5 million, with his average salary looking at $20 million in other films. Due to his almost billion-dollar net worth, Dwayne Johnson remains one of Forbes' highest-paid entertainers of the year, placing at number four.

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock



Thx u Gen Z for choosing this Gen X big, brown, bald, tattooed, fanny pack man as your #1 🏾🖤



I’ll continue to work hard to provide entertainment and comfort for all you



As well as good tequila.



If you’re over 21 🤣🥃



Thanks again, means a lot 🏾



LFG

The Rock's net worth is understandable, given his many business ventures. Aside from wrestling and movies, the actor also co-founded the production company Seven Bucks Production, owns the liquor brand Teremana Tequila and also owns professional football minor league XFL, and more.

After Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson's net worth for next year will increase again with another major movie role

Although The Brahma Bull has one of his biggest paydays portraying the titular character in DCU's recent film, his film for next year might get him some big numbers as well.

One of Dwayne Johnson's upcoming movies for next year is Red One, where he will star alongside some notable names like Chris Evans, J.K. Simmons, Lucy Liu, and Kiernan Shipka. The WWE star will play the role of Callum Drift, while Evans will play Jack O'Malley.

From the looks of it, filming has already started in October and will be ready for the Christmas season next year. There's still little detail about the film, only that fans should expect an action-packed Christmas film.

From the looks of it, Dwayne Johnson will be heading into the New Year with a lot of major businesses and projects that will surely keep him on Forbes' highest-paid list.

