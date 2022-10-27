Which brands does Dwayne Johnson own?

Dwayne Johnson is one of the most accomplished WWE Superstars of all time and has made an incredibly successful transition to acting following his in-ring career. Throughout the years, The Rock has showcased that he has a knack for business and other ventures as well.

In 2020, The People's Champion launched a new Tequila line called Teremana Tequila, which sold over 300,000 nine-liter cases in its first six months. Another beverage in the form of an energy drink followed in 2021 when he launched ZOA Energy. The energy drink is free of artificial preservatives and prepared with natural ingredients. Continuing in the food industry, the WWE Superstar has also teamed up with the ice cream brand Salt & Straw

Dwayne Johnson also notably partnered with Under Armour in 2016 when they released a new line of products called Project Rock. The brand saw instant success and was even used as the UFC's official footwear partner.

In 2020, The Rock also made an undisclosed investment in financial services company Acorns, where its primary aim is for parents who want to save up for their children's future. That same year, Dwayne, Dany Garcia, and Redbird Capital purchased the XFL for $15 million.

Finally, The Rock also launched his production company Seven Bucks Productions with business partner and ex-wife Dany Garcia. Some of the company's productions include Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Rampage, Red Notice, Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, and most recently, Black Adam.

Is Dwayne Johnson interested in a corporate role in WWE?

With all this success in his acting, wrestling, and business careers, it would be no surprise if The Rock decided to venture into the business side of wrestling.

In an interview with BNN Bloomberg, Dwayne Johnson even revealed that he discussed the idea of making investments with Nick Khan. However, Johnson explained that having a board seat is something he's sure about.

"Nick [Khan] and I have talked about that, and we always enjoy that over a bottle of Teremana [Johnson’s tequila brand]. I love the wrestling business. I grew up in it. My grandfather [and] my dad started here in Canada, where [his father] was born. So, I’m not quite too sure if a board seat is in my future, but possibly other things are in my future, for sure."

Do you think we could see The Rock in a corporate role for WWE in the future? Share your thoughts below!

Where has Tessa Blanchard been? Find out here.

Poll : Could you see The Rock in a corporate role in WWE? Yes No 0 votes