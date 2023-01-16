How much did Kane add to his net worth in 2022 via his WWE salary?

Kane's net worth is still impressive, mostly due to his high-paying WWE salary, despite not being active in the Stamford-based promotion anymore. However, his role as a politician also does help.

The Big Red Machine's legacy in WWE is truly one worth noting. Ever since signing with the promotion in 1995 and making gradual appearances over the years, he has portrayed The Big Red Machine, masked and unmasked personas, one-half of The Brothers of Destruction, Corporate Kane, and more. Kane's run for the promotion is truly memorable enough for his WWE Hall of Fame induction, which happened in 2021.

Glenn Jacobs, aka Kane, is currently a political figure. He was elected twice as the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. Once in 2018 and during his reelection in 2022.

As of 2022, the WWE Hall of Famer has a net worth of $9 million. ITN reported that despite not competing inside the wrestling ring, Kane is still exclusive to WWE and earns $900,000 per year with a downside guarantee and merchandise sales. The Big Red Machine's role as County Mayor also sees him earn a six-figure annual salary of $180,598.

Kane Net Worth: The Hall of Famer might be present for a special WWE show

The January 16, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW is set to be a special one as the red brand celebrates its 30th anniversary. It will take place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Some of the superstars present for the event are Bobby Lashley and The Judgment Day. The likes of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch will also be present for the special occasion.

As per PWInsider, it looks like some WWE legends will also be present for the event. The report stated that Sean "X-Pac" Waltman, who was present during last year's D-Generation X reunion, will be appearing tonight.

The special RAW anniversary episode at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia might also have The Big Red Machine himself scheduled to appear. He welcomed fans at last year's SummerSlam. His last performance occurred at the 2021 Royal Rumble, wherein he eliminated Ricochet and Dolph Ziggler before getting eliminated by Judgment Day member Damian Priest.

It would be interesting to see another appearance from the WWE Hall of Famer, especially on such a unique and rare episode of Monday Night RAW.

