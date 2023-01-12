Two WWE Hall of Famers set to appear on RAW's 30th anniversary special - Reports

WWE RAW will be celebrating 30 years on television during its January 23rd episode in a couple of weeks.

Triple H has brought back several legends for appearances on RAW and SmackDown during his time as Chief Content Officer. He is reportedly gearing up to do it again for the 30th anniversary of RAW later this month.

The show will air from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The company's biggest stars have already been announced for the show, including Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch.

In a new report from PWInsider, WWE is planning to bring in two Hall of Famers. Sean "X-Pac" Waltman and Kane are scheduled to appear on the landmark show. Waltman was present for the recent DX reunion, and Kane has made sporadic appearances with the company while serving as the Mayor of Knox County in Tennessee since 2018.

Hall of Fame journalist believes it would be "foolish" to remove Triple H from WWE creative

Hall of Fame wrestling journalist Bill Apter claimed it would be the wrong move to remove Triple H from his current position following Vince McMahon's return to the company.

The 77-year-old was unanimously elected as WWE Executive Chairman of the Board yesterday, which seemingly prompted Stephanie McMahon to resign from the company.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Apter suggested that the creative process should not be changed if WWE were to be sold in the near future.

"I'm someone, no matter whether it's Saudi or anyone that's buying this company, the company works the way it is. I would be foolish in any situation to change the makeup of the company, including Triple H being jettisoned, which people are talking about, you know if the company is sold right now. The ratings are really good. If it's not broken, you know, why try and do something else with it?" [4:17 - 4:51]

As of now, Triple H remains as the promotion's Chief Content Officer and Nick Khan has been named the CEO of the company. It will be interesting to see if there are more changes at the top of the company in the weeks ahead.

