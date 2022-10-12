'Sorry that Billy Gunn couldn't appear' - Pro wrestling legend reviews the DX reunion on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

D-Generation X reunited after years on WWE RAW to mark the season premiere of the weekly television program. Veteran pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter loved the segment but missed Billy Gunn.

Triple H, Road Dogg, and Shawn Michaels are heavily involved with WWE, and X-Pac has even teased an in-ring return. Meanwhile, Billy Gunn could not be a part of the proceedings because he's an integral part of All Elite Wrestling at the moment.

Announcer Corey Graves even commented on Gunn being involved with office equipment, which was a reference to his alliance with The Acclaimed (and an act that cannot be mentioned here).

Apter, a legendary pro wrestling journalist who serves as the Senior Editor for Sportskeeda Wrestling, stated the following about the faction's 25th-anniversary celebration:

"Wonderful nostalgic feeling watching the DX reunion. Sorry that Billy Gunn couldn't appear but this was still the perfect topping of an incredible night of the season premiere of Monday Night RAW," Apter noted.

Of course, the men involved were not the rockstars they once used to be, but they had enough goodwill to get the crowd to participate in a memorable segment. Twitter went wild as many tributes poured in.

Following WWE RAW last week, Road Dogg sent a very heartwarming message to his old tag team partner

Following the deafening reception on WWE RAW this past week, Road Dogg sent a message to Billy Gunn, telling him how much he missed his old friend. Even though they may be in different federations, one hopes we get to see them again very soon.

