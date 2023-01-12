5 major changes Vince McMahon could make in WWE: A new creative vision, a WCW legend returns

Vince McMahon has marched right back into a position of power in WWE despite resigning from the company in July. He stepped away due to alleged misconduct but recently made his way back into the company.

Yesterday, the 77-year-old was unanimously elected Executive Chairman of the Board. His daughter, and former co-CEO, Stephanie McMahon shockingly announced her resignation from the company after her father was elected Chairman. As of now, Triple H remains in control of WWE creative but only time will tell if that remains the case.

Listed below are five possible changes Vince McMahon could make in WWE.

#5. Vince McMahon could have Karrion Kross wear his bizarre mask on WWE SmackDown

Karrion Kross had one of the most puzzling main roster debuts in recent memory. Kross was a force during his time in NXT, and his wife, Scarlett Bordeaux, served as his manager.

However, he debuted on the main roster without his wife by his side, and also without everything that made him a compelling character in the first place. Karrion's epic entrance was no longer a part of his presentation, and he lost his first match to former WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy. Even worse, he wore a bizarre mask during his entrance as well.

Triple H brought the duo back and has featured them both prominently on SmackDown. Vince McMahon may not see the value in Karrion Kross and could opt to put the mask back on the superstar and continue his original vision for the character.

#4. Goldberg returns

Vince McMahon wants his shows headlined by massive stars, and Goldberg used to fit into that category. However, wrestling veterans' matches are often short and limited. The more appearances Goldberg made, the less appealing he was to a lot of the WWE Universe.

WWE has had trouble creating new stars and the 77-year-old may decide it is time to bring back the WCW legend once again for another big match. Wrestling fans in Saudi Arabia seem to enjoy wrestling legends of the past, and perhaps McMahon will once again begin using the 56-year-old as a special attraction.

#3. Brock Lesnar challenges Roman Reigns again

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have had an epic rivalry in the company over the years, but fans were ready to see something else leading into SummerSlam 2022. Lesnar and Reigns hit a home run in the main event of the premium live event and provided a match that most wrestling fans will remember forever. At the very least they will remember the visual of Brock tipping the ring with a tractor while The Tribal Chief was still inside.

The Rock has been rumored to be Roman Reigns' opponent at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. However, if those plans fall through, it is not hard to imagine Vince going back to what he knows will sell tickets and book another encounter between The Beast and The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39.

#2. More comedy acts on WWE RAW and SmackDown

Vince McMahon has an interesting sense of humor that oftentimes has left the WWE Universe scratching its collective head. In NXT, Riddick Moss was presented as an athlete, but on the main roster he was showcased as a goofy guy in suspenders.

Since taking over creative for the company, Triple H has switched Moss's attire to plain black trunks and he is now in a romantic storyline with his partner in real life, Emma (Tenille Dashwood). Vince McMahon clearly had a different idea for Madcap's career and may disregard the changes made to his character by The Game.

#1. Vince McMahon could remove Triple H from WWE's creative team

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Triple H has been named the new head of WWE Creative Triple H has been named the new head of WWE Creative https://t.co/A0xzOSuJec

After Vince McMahon resigned in July, Triple H assumed creative responsibility and fans responded positively. Bray Wyatt's return was masterfully done and wrestling fans were excited for the future of the company. Unfortunately, Wyatt's storyline has sputtered out and many of the released superstars that Triple H brought back have not been able to connect with the crowd.

Vince McMahon built the company himself and probably has a huge issue with someone else in control of the creative process. It is difficult to envision Vince and his son-in-law working in harmony if they have wildly different ideas for the direction of the product.

