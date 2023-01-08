Former WWE writer blasts Triple H for seemingly going out of his "lane" for more power and money (Exclusive)

Vince Russo minced no words before blasting Triple H for his role as WWE's Chief Content Officer, saying he wasn't good enough for the job.

The Game assumed the responsibilities after former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon stepped down from his position in September 2022. Though the majority of fans have welcomed Triple H's work as the creative force in WWE, a section of viewers have taken issue with his booking choices. One among them is Vince Russo, who voiced his thoughts on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo.

The former WWE Head Writer explained that one must be well aware of their strengths and weaknesses to run a company successfully. Russo also mentioned that things could go wrong if people start wearing multiple hats at once for more power.

"I'm a big advocate of staying in your lane. You know what you do best. You know what your strengths are, you know what your weaknesses are. If everyone stayed in their lane, you'd have a very successful company. But what you have is people crossing over lanes because more hats, more positions means more money means more power. Bro, we are all not good at everything, bro," said Vince Russo.

Russo went as far as to compare his much-derided reign as WCW Champion to Triple H's work as Chief Content Officer. He reiterated that people must stay on the line and only perform the jobs they are capable of accomplishing.

"Bro, I got drilled through a cage and was the heavyweight champion for 24 hours. Bro, do you think, realistically, I could have been a heavyweight champion? That is the equivalent of Triple writing the show. That is the equivalent of it, bro. And that's my problem. If guys just stayed in your lane and did what you were good at and found the right people for the other jobs, bro," added Vince Russo (3:01 - 4:11)

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell thinks Vince McMahon could retake power from Triple H

The biggest news currently in the wrestling world is Vince McMahon's return to WWE, albeit only as part of the board of directors and not in a creative role.

However, Dutch Mantell thinks McMahon could even be eying to overthrow Triple H and become the Creative Head of WWE once again. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell stated that McMahon's "bruised ego" could force him to plot a return to his role as WWE's head booker.

"Well, he's Vince [McMahon]. So, he can do what he wants to do, and now that it's doing better, I think that kind of hurt his feelings and bruised his ego, and he may want to hop back in there, or he may not. He may hold true to his first rule, and that is he is coming back in order to get the most money from the sale of the company, which I don't buy," said Mantell.

Though it's unlikely for Vince McMahon to assume complete control of the promotion again, it'll be interesting to see how things pan out in the coming months.

