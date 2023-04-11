How much is Logan Paul's new WWE contract worth? His salary compared to Roman Reigns

Logan Paul has been phenomenal in his rookie year with WWE. You can like him, you can dislike him, but you can’t say he hasn’t given his 100% to light the squared circle on fire.

Paul made his WWE debut in April 2021, and since then, he’s had only 5 matches. With each match, he raised the bar higher and showed the WWE Universe why he deserves a spot on the roster. He has taken on the likes of Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and even the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Considering WWE booked him in storylines against such megastars speaks volumes about a megastar in the making.

Right after WrestleMania 39, The Maverick took to social media to announce that WWE has renewed his contract. While the exact worth of his contract is unknown, reports suggest that his renewed WWE contract is worth at least five million, if not more.

Logan Paul had initially signed $15 million for a three-year contract. This brought his yearly pay to $5 million.

Apart from that, the rising superstar will earn more via bonuses and appearances.

Is Logan Paul paid more than Roman Reigns?

Currently, the Tribal Chief is earning $5 million from WWE. It’s unknown how much it comes out to when other incomes are considered, but his base talent salary is $5 million.

Given reports and rumors, The Maverick is definitely earning $5 million if not more! It looks like the superstar, who is the face of the company, is receiving the same pay as Paul. It’s possible that WWE wants to invest more in The Maverick due to his immense dedication to being a good employee, and moreover, his enthusiasm for entertaining the audience.

Even Triple H, WWE’s Chief Content Officer, is excited to see what's next for the rising superstar. It’s absolutely amazing for Paul’s fans to see how far he’s come in the industry given that he hasn’t had a lot of matches, and he’s lost most of the five matches he's had.

The two matches he lost were against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. It goes without saying that these feuds will make a comeback now that Logan Paul isn’t going anywhere! Paul is eligible for the WWE Draft 2023 as well!

Who do you think should face Logan Paul next? Let us know in the comments section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just question John Cena's commitment to WWE here?

Poll : 0 votes