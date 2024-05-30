How much money is Jordynne Grace making for her WWE appearance? Exploring the number

Jordynne Grace shocked WWE fans again after appearing on this week's episode of NXT. The reigning TNA Knockouts World Champion was introduced as NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez's opponent at the upcoming Battleground Premium Live Event by General Manager Ava.

While it was Grace's maiden outing on the developmental brand, it wasn't her first appearance on WWE TV. The 28-year-old also featured in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year. Interestingly, fans might see more of her on the Stamford-based promotion.

According to Fightful Select, Jordynne's upcoming match at NXT Battleground is part of an agreement with the brand that will ensure she will appear at least three times. The three appearances include her match against Roxanne Perez at Battleground, against Stevie Turner next week, and her recent appearance. The site added that the TNA star would earn at least six figures coming from this deal.

How does Shawn Michaels feel about having Jordynne Grace in NXT?

The 28-year-old's appearance on the Stamford-based promotion again has certainly opened more opportunities for other wrestlers to make inter-promotional appearances. As it turns out, it's not just fans who are thrilled about the different possibilities.

In an interview with Adrian Hernandez, Shawn Michaels stated that the brand was thrilled to have Jordynne with them for next week's show and the upcoming Battleground PLE. HBK also explained that ''a lot of things'' were being talked about internally but was pleased to surprise the audience through the partnership.

"Right now, a lot of those things are still being worked out internally. Obviously, as I gotta be honest with folks all the time, there's people above me that I leave to make all those kinds of decisions. What I enjoy doing is what we did last night, which was having the opportunity to bring real surprises and real, 'Oh my God!' moments back to WWE. We're thrilled to have [Jordynne Grace] for Battleground and thrilled to have her next week," Shawn said.

Fans who watch Jordynne Grace in TNA know just how dominant and exciting her matches can get. It will be interesting to see how the talented wrestler fares against Roxanne Perez at NXT Battleground 2024.

