How much money did WWE offer John Cena in his first contract? Exploring unknown details

John Cena's net worth in 2024 is listed as being around $80 Million. He lives in a luxurious mansion worth $4 Million in the Tampa Bay Area and has invested heavily in several renovations to make the mansion more suited to his liking. However, this wasn't always the case for him.

Back in the day, The Champ was living out of his car and didn't have a physical mailbox. Even though it wasn't the ideal living condition, he was happy and homeless by choice. He opened up about his first big break on the Club Shay Shay podcast, but the contract he received wouldn't even cover his rent for a year:

"When the WWE called, it was then the WWF, and said, 'We would like to give you a contract.' That was when I went from working during the week and dressing up on the weekends to being a professional. It was a break but my contract was for $12,500 a year and my rent was for $12oo a month."

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

John Cena's latest WWE salary is a whopping $10 Million. He is one of the top-paid WWE superstars.

John Cena plans to remain with WWE even after in-ring retirement

The Champ announced his retirement tour at Money in the Bank. He revealed the tour will commence as early as January 2025 and will have at least 30-40 dates. He does not plan to return to the ring once he hangs up his boots, however, he does plan on being with the Stamford-based promotion.

During his appearance on Club Shay Shay, The Leader of Cenation revealed that he has already signed a contract extension with WWE which allows him to stay with it even after his 2025 retirement tour.

With WWE RAW moving to Netflix in January 2025, The Champ's retirement tour can begin the first night RAW airs on the streaming platform.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback