  • home icon
  • WWE
  • John Cena
  • How much money did WWE offer John Cena in his first contract? Exploring unknown details

How much money did WWE offer John Cena in his first contract? Exploring unknown details

By Shuvangi Sen Chaudhury
Modified Aug 22, 2024 20:03 GMT
John Cena was a part of WrestleMania 40
John Cena was a part of WrestleMania 40's main event.[Image Source: WWE.com]

John Cena's net worth in 2024 is listed as being around $80 Million. He lives in a luxurious mansion worth $4 Million in the Tampa Bay Area and has invested heavily in several renovations to make the mansion more suited to his liking. However, this wasn't always the case for him.

Back in the day, The Champ was living out of his car and didn't have a physical mailbox. Even though it wasn't the ideal living condition, he was happy and homeless by choice. He opened up about his first big break on the Club Shay Shay podcast, but the contract he received wouldn't even cover his rent for a year:

"When the WWE called, it was then the WWF, and said, 'We would like to give you a contract.' That was when I went from working during the week and dressing up on the weekends to being a professional. It was a break but my contract was for $12,500 a year and my rent was for $12oo a month."
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

John Cena's latest WWE salary is a whopping $10 Million. He is one of the top-paid WWE superstars.

John Cena plans to remain with WWE even after in-ring retirement

The Champ announced his retirement tour at Money in the Bank. He revealed the tour will commence as early as January 2025 and will have at least 30-40 dates. He does not plan to return to the ring once he hangs up his boots, however, he does plan on being with the Stamford-based promotion.

During his appearance on Club Shay Shay, The Leader of Cenation revealed that he has already signed a contract extension with WWE which allows him to stay with it even after his 2025 retirement tour.

youtube-cover

With WWE RAW moving to Netflix in January 2025, The Champ's retirement tour can begin the first night RAW airs on the streaming platform.

Quick Links

Edited by Ken Cameron
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी