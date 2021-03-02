How much is Nikki Bella's engagement ring worth?

Former two-time WWE Divas Champion Nikki Bella and professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev first met in 2017. They were partners in Season 25 of Dancing With the Stars. At the time, Bella was still in a relationship with WWE icon John Cena.

Bella and Cena split in July 2018. In early 2019, it was reported by Us Weekly that Bella and Chigvintsev were dating. A few months later in July, Bella confirmed her relationship with Chigvintsev on The Bellas Podcast.

The couple got engaged in November 2019 during a trip to France but announced the news on January 3, 2020. On July 31, Nikki Bella welcomed her first child, son Matteo Artemovich, with her fiancé.

What does Nikki Bella's engagement ring cost?

Kathryn Money, the VP of Strategy & Merchandising for Brilliant Earth, gave Life and Style magazine her exclusive assessment of Nikki Bella's engagement ring. Regarding the cost of the ring, Kathryn estimated it to be "between $20,000-$40,000":

“Depending on the quality and specific characteristics of the center gemstone, we estimate the cost of the ring is between $20,000-$40,000 USD.”

How many carats is Nikki Bella's engagement ring?

Nikki Bella's Engagement Ring; Credit - The Bella Twins (YouTube)

Kathryn Money divulged further details about Nikki Bella's engagement ring in terms of the design. According to her, the ring includes an estimated "2-to 2.5-carat emerald cut diamond":

"Nikki’s glamorous ring features an estimated 2-to 2.5-carat emerald cut diamond accented with tapered baguette diamonds and set on a white gold or platinum band. The elegant simplicity of the ring’s design allows the gorgeous, show-stopping center diamond to be the focal point.”

Are Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev still engaged?

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are still engaged. In May 2020, Nikki appeared on the Big Demi Energy podcast. She said that her wedding with Artem was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the birth of their child.

“I want to make sure the world is in such a clear space. The day I get married, I just want a massive party. I want a bash. I want everything I’ve dreamed of.”

The season six finale of the hit reality television show Total Bellas aired on January 28, 2021. During the finale, the couple revealed the date of their wedding. They broke the news to Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella as well.

"We are going to be getting married the weekend of Thanksgiving 2021!"

Nikki and Artem are set to tie the knot on Thanksgiving 2021, which falls in November.